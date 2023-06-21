Power Sports Market to Reach $59.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 7.4% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, “ Power Sports Market by Vehicle type (All-terrain vehicles, Side by side vehicles, Personal watercrafts, Snow mobiles, Heavy weight motorcycles), by Propulsion (Gasoline, Diesel, Electric), by Application (On-Road, Off-Road): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the global power sports market generated $29.6 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $59.4 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

Over the years, there has been an increasing interest among the global populations in taking part in outdoor recreational activities and adventures. As a result, there is growing demand for power sports which is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global power sports market in the forecast timeframe. However, the high cost of power sports vehicles, such as motorcycles, ATVs, or personal watercraft may hamper the power sports market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, the growing popularity of power sports due to the thrill and excitement associated with these activities is expected to offer growth opportunities for expansion of the power sports market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.

Powersports Industry Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $29.6 billion Market Size in 2032 $59.4 billion CAGR 7.4% No. of Pages in Report 300 Segments covered Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Application, and Region Drivers Increasing tendency of global populations to take part in recreational outdoor activities and adventures



The continuous improvements in power sports technologies, such as enhanced engine performance, advanced suspension systems, and smart technology integration Opportunities The rising demand for power sports owing to the thrill and excitement associated with these activities



The rising trend among young individual to view power sports as a lifestyle preference or a form of entertainment activity Restraints High cost of power sports vehicles

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the growth of the global power sports market. The travel restrictions and lockdowns led to the closure of many power sports complexes and facilities which affected the growth of the market.





Also, the manufacturing of power sports vehicles was hampered due to disruptions in global supply chains caused by the lockdowns imposed in several countries. This further plummeted the growth rate of the market during the pandemic.





The power sports market is, however, projected to show steady growth in the future due to increasing demand for outdoor recreational activities and adventures.

Vehicle Type: All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) Sub-segment Projected to Gather a Huge Revenue During the Forecast Period

The all-terrain vehicles (ATV) sub-segment accounted for the highest power sports market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. ATVs are versatile and have the ability to traverse various terrains, such as mud, snow, sand, and rugged trails. This versatility has made them popular among a wide range of users, including recreational riders, outdoor enthusiasts, farmers, ranchers, and industrial workers which is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Propulsion: Gasoline Sub-segment Projected to be One of the Most Profitable by 2032

The gasoline sub-segment accounted for the highest power sports market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a stunning CAGR in the forecast period. Gasoline-powered vehicles, including motorcycles, ATVs, and personal watercraft, exhibit high-performance capabilities and greater power as compared to their electric counterparts. As a result, there is a growth in demand and usage of gasoline-powered vehicles which is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Application: Off-Road Sub-segment to Flourish Immensely by 2032

The off-road sub-segment generated the highest market share in 2022 and is predicted to grow at a high CAGR of 8.0% by 2032 in the power sports market. Off-road vehicles, such as all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility task vehicles (UTVs) , and dirt bikes , allow users to access remote locations, go camping, hunting, fishing, or simply enjoy off-road trails and tracks. These advantages have increased the demand for off-road vehicles among individuals who are drawn to adventure trips which is predicted to boost the sub-segment’s growth by 2032.

Region: North America Market to Hold Majority of Market Share by 2032

The North America region accounted for the highest share in the global power sports market in 2022 and is expected to rise at a tremendous growth rate during the forecast period. The growing disposable incomes of young individuals of US and Canada has led to an increase in demand for outdoor recreational activities and adventures which is expected to be the main growth driver of the market in the North America region by 2032.

Leading Players in the Power Sports Market:

Polaris Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd.

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Arctic Cat Inc.

Kawasaki Motors, Ltd.

Harley Davidson, Inc.

Bombardier Recreational Products Inc.

RumbleOn INC.

Kubota Corporation

Suzuki Motor Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of the key players of the global power sports market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain their dominance in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

