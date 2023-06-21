Lightbend’s Innovative Kalix Offering Recognized by SIIA as Best Platform-as-a-Service for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbend, the company providing cloud-native microservices frameworks for some of the world’s largest brands, today announced that Kalix, its unique Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offering was named the best Platform-as-a-Service of 2023 as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. The prestigious CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative Business Technology products across the country and around the world.



“We’re thrilled to be recognized by the SIIA,” said Jonas Bonér, Lightbend’s founder and CEO. “Our team has worked hard to build the most innovative PaaS in the industry today. Kalix is delivering on the promise of a new era in computing and software development by bringing the power of Kubernetes and cloud native to organizations everywhere.”

Kalix delivers a new programming model explicitly designed to bring cloud native applications to market quickly. Kalix works with underlying cloud infrastructure to mask the complexity of building cloud native apps based on Kubernetes. Developers worldwide now have the tools to quickly build scalable, high-performance, stateful applications in a serverless architecture while focusing solely on the application's business logic.

“The 2023 Business Technology CODiE Award Winners maintain the vital legacy of the CODiEs in spotlighting the best and most impactful apps, services and products serving the business tech market,” said SIIA President Chris Mohr. “We are so proud to recognize this year’s honorees – the best of the best! Congratulations to all of this year’s CODiE Award winners!”

The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Business Technology Solution.

A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Details about the winning products can be found at https://siia.net/codie/celebrate-finalists/

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Kalix

Kalix (@Kalix.io) is a PaaS, developed by Lightbend, that enables organizations to build and deploy cloud-native microservices and APIs rapidly and at the lowest possible cost. It provides an “out of the box” cloud native stack that delivers a 200% increase in developer velocity with minimal operations required. Kalix is a dramatic advancement over the existing serverless model and in abstracting complexity, as it provides a unifying application layer that pulls together the necessary pieces—including databases, message brokers, caches, services meshes, API gateways, blob storages, CDN networks, CI/CD products, etc.—and exposes them into one single unified programming model and DX tailored for the cloud and edge. Kalix and its Serverless DX let developers focus on the essence of value creation: building direct end-user and business value that leaves us with a coherent, understandable, predictable, and maintainable system, all managed from the cloud.

Kalix builds on the lessons we have learned from more than a decade of building Akka (leveraging the actor model) and our experience helping large (and small) enterprises move to the cloud and use it in the most time, cost, and resource-efficient way possible. Both the Java SDK and Kalix are available today, and interested parties can find out more here - kalix.io

About Lightbend

Lightbend (@Lightbend) is leading the enterprise transformation toward real-time, cloud-native applications and setting the standard for cloud-native architectures. Lightbend provides scalable, high-performance microservices frameworks and streaming engines for building data-centric systems that are optimized to run on cloud-native infrastructure. Lightbend powers the world’s most innovative companies. For more information, visit www.lightbend.com.

