Live Streaming Pay-Per-View Global Market Report 2023

The global live streaming pay-per-view market is expected to grow from $1.19 billion in 2022 to $1.38 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.8%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The live streaming pay-per-view market is expected to reach $2.46 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.5%.



The live-streaming pay-per-view market includes revenues earned by entities by providing live entertainment for videos-on-demand movies and concerts.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Live Streaming Pay-Per-View is a business strategy in which live events, pre-recorded movies, and television series are sold in exchange for one-time or monthly payments. Pay-per-view streaming enables to share content without having to rely on advertisements interrupting the content for revenue.



North America was the largest region in the live-streaming pay-per-view market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in live-streaming pay-per-view report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main components of the live-streaming pay-per-view market are solutions, services.Live streaming solutions are frequently used to broadcast events such as concerts, webinars, conferences, sporting events, and corporate events.



These are used in various applications such as schools, corporates, individual teachers, coaching institutes, and others, used in various verticals such as sports, media and entertainment, education, others.



The growing e-learning penetration is expected to propel the growth of the live-streaming pay-per-view market going forward.E-learning, also known as online learning or electronic learning, is the process of acquiring knowledge using electronic technologies and media.



Education becomes more accessible as live-streaming classrooms and online education grow more prevalent, and educators begin to recognize that video collaboration involves more than just online classes.Thus, live video streaming is used by educators to supplement their lesson plans and connect with the students that could make the interaction more effective along with views and monetary benefits.



For instance, in January 2023, according to ProsperityForAll, a US-based online learning platforms and course provider company, the penetration rate of online learning platform in 2020 was 6.8%, risign to 9.9% in 2022. Therefore, growing e-learning penetration is driving the growth of the live-streaming pay-per-view market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the live-streaming pay-per-view market.Major companies operating in the live-streaming pay-per-view market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



For instance, in September 2020, Muvi, a US-based enterprise SaaS platform company, launched Muvi Live App, the first-ever professional live-streaming app for B2B businesses and enterprises. The main feature of this app is that this can be effortlessly live-streamed from any iOS & Android phone without the requirement of a system set up with OBS and technicalities.



In January 2023, JW Player, a New York-based company that develops video player software acquired InPlayer for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition expands JW Player’s end-to-end video platform capabilities by making it easier for broadcasters and other video-driven businesses to monetize their subscription-based businesses and by providing rich audience insights.



InPlayer is a UK-based company operating in the live streaming pay-per-view market.



The countries covered in the live-streaming pay-per-view market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The live streaming pay-per-view market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides live streaming pay-per-view market statistics, including live streaming pay-per-view industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a live streaming pay-per-view market share, detailed live streaming pay-per-view market segments, market trends, and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the live streaming pay-per-view industry. This live-streaming pay-per-view market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

