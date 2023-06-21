VidMob Wins Public Sector Drum Award for Marketing EMEA 2023

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VidMob, the leading creative effectiveness platform, today announced the company was named a winner of a Public Sector Award for the 2023 Drum Awards for Marketing EMEA for their work with HIV Ireland. HIV Ireland has been a leading organization in addressing community health and needs related to HIV and AIDS in Ireland since 1987. VidMob worked with HIV Ireland to create a campaign that ensured people living with HIV (PLWHIV) in the country were aware of and could easily access their Peer Support Programme and community support services.



The success of this campaign was made possible by VidMob Gives, which engages freelance creative professionals on the VidMob platform. Its talented creators generously donate their time and skills to support charitable causes in need of creative work.

HIV Ireland's collaboration with VidMob resulted in a highly successful campaign that exceeded their goals for increasing participation in the Peer Support Program and engagement with community support services. The campaign's impact extended beyond the organization's immediate objectives, with increased awareness, website traffic, and donations. With the valuable insights gained, HIV Ireland is well-positioned to continue creating impactful campaigns to improve the lives of people living with HIV in Ireland.

“Our partnership with VidMob Gives provided HIV Ireland with a level of expertise and creativity that is not readily available to charitable organizations. It has helped us maximize connections with people living with HIV in need of support and enhanced our overall community engagement,” said Executive Director of HIV Ireland Stephen O’Hare. “VidMob’s approach was both sensitive and skillful, and we are delighted with the recognition our collaborative efforts have received in winning this award.”

“We are honored that HIV Ireland is being recognized for their campaign to provide support for people living with HIV. VidMob Gives was created to harness our creative effectiveness capabilities for good, providing pro bono capabilities to incredible organizations like HIV Ireland. Winning the award from The Drum highlights the value of this work and how we can do more good when we work together,” said VidMob Gives Executive Director Burr Purnell.

