Bow Valley College announces collaboration with Microsoft Canada to drive innovation and digital transformation

Calgary, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bow Valley College is proud to announce a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Microsoft Canada, with the goal of advancing the college’s digital transformation journey and helping to offer an innovative, future-ready digital experience to its students and employees.

An event at Bow Valley College’s downtown campus on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, celebrated the collaboration, which will focus on a broad range of activities to drive a more accessible and inclusive learning experience and support student success.

“Collaborating with technology powerhouse Microsoft Canada will guide us in our pursuit to provide an exceptional experience for our students and employees, drive innovation, and attain operational excellence,” says Dr. Misheck Mwaba, President and CEO, Bow Valley College.

The College is the first post-secondary institution to announce a collaboration of this kind with Microsoft Canada.

“We are proud to combine our expertise, knowledge and passion with Bow Valley College and collaborate with them to achieve their vision and unlock new possibilities for students and faculty,” says Marc Seaman, Vice President, Education Segment at Microsoft Canada. “Together we are setting the standard for an inclusive and accessible education that prepares students for the workplace of the future.”

Bow Valley College also unveiled its new digital strategy, which will leverage Microsoft technology, tools, and expertise in applied research projects and for teaching and learning supports.

“We have a bold vision to shape the future of college education and to be a leading access college in Canada,” says Dr. Mwaba. “Our digital strategy and collaboration with Microsoft Canada will allow us to garner new insights to inform how we provide access to educational opportunities, technological innovations, and best practices for student and employee services.”

About Bow Valley College

Calgary and region’s only Comprehensive Community College — with 14,000 full- and part-time students, Bow Valley College helps Open Doors – Open Minds to in-demand jobs in Calgary, Alberta, and Canada. Our graduates contribute to the digital economy, careers in business, TV & film production, and serve on the frontlines of healthcare and social services. Bow Valley College invests in three applied research pillars: educational technology, social innovation, and health. Visit bowvalleycollege.ca.

