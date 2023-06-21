Women In eDiscovery™ Announces New Regional Directors

MINNEAPOLIS, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Women in eDiscovery, a 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization that brings together women interested in technology related to the legal profession, announced today the addition of five new regional directors. Gina Anders has been appointed mid-Atlantic regional director. Erin Tomine has been named western regional director. Laura Anne Day is regional director responsible for the south-central region. Emma Kelly will manage the southeastern region. Samantha Mather is international regional director.



Gina Anders will serve as the mid-Atlantic regional director overseeing the D.C., Richmond, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh chapters. She is employed at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the director of business development for the firm’s law firm channel. Anders has been a WiE member since its founding in Washington, D.C., in 2007. She has served as the director of the D.C. chapter board and most recently as the southeast regional director.

“WiE has done so much for me over the years, including providing invaluable knowledge, networking, mentoring and some of my dearest friendships,” says Anders. “I can’t help but want to contribute as much as I can to this incredible organization and help spread the word about it to others.”

Erin Tomine has been newly named western regional director. Tomine is currently a product manager at Relativity, bringing her eDiscovery knowledge and expertise to the automation enablement team as she works to improve the administrator and developer experience. Tomine joined WiE San Diego in 2016. She served as assistant chapter director from 2017 to 2019 and most recently had the honor of serving as chapter director from 2019 to 2023.

“I’m excited to be taking on a new role as the western regional director within Women in eDiscovery,” states Tomine. “I am looking forward to engaging with the other chapters in my region and am thrilled for the opportunity to continue bringing fantastic content and opportunities to our members.”

Laura Anne Day has been appointed south-central regional director. She is an account director with Epiq. Day supports corporations and law firms with eDiscovery, large-scale document review projects and legal process outsourcing. She has been a member of the Houston chapter of Women in eDiscovery since 2016, serving on the steering committee for the Local Houston Conference since 2018 and as meetings director and the current assistant chapter director. Most recently, Day supported the WiE National Conference in the role of committee lead for operations in San Diego.

“I am honored to begin a new role as south-central regional director for Women in eDiscovery,” says Day. “The opportunities and support that WiE provides to women, both professionally and personally, are beyond measure. I look forward to continuing to share my experiences and helping guide and grow the south-central region chapters.”

Emma Kelly has been selected as southeastern regional director. Kelly is director of strategic accounts at TransPerfect Legal Solutions. In her role she works in business development focused on TransPerfect’s eDiscovery, managed review, language services and court reporting service lines to the legal industry. She has been a member of WiE since 2017. She was meetings director of the D.C. chapter of Women in eDiscovery in 2019 and 2020.

“I have gained so much professionally and personally from WiE, and it’s my honor to give back through my new role as regional director for the Southeast,” states Kelly. “I’m excited for the opportunity to help WiE further its mission to promote opportunities for businesswomen to personally and professionally grow through leadership, education, networking support and recognition.”

Samantha Mather is joining the WiE leadership team as the international regional director, covering London, Dublin, Frankfurt and Dubai. She is vice president of business development at Reveal-Brainspace and has over 15 years’ experience in eDiscovery and forensics. Mather has been an active member of Women in eDiscovery since 2018 and has held the role of chapter director in London from 2020 to 2022, where she was instrumental in driving chapter growth and recognition and collaboration across chapters in EMEA.

“I am super-excited to be joining the global WiE team as the international regional director,” says Mather. “The role will allow me to use my experience from my time on the London board to help coach chapters to both growth and success.”

“On behalf of the executive directors, we are thrilled to have these accomplished and enthusiastic women join the WiE leadership team,” says Aileen Borders, executive director of Women in eDiscovery. “They bring invaluable experience facilitating unique technology education opportunities and professional development to their new regional roles supporting our membership.”

About Women in eDiscovery

Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition.

