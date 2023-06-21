Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Townhome Community  Coming Soon to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced a new townhome community, Heights at Cottonwood Creek, is coming soon to Colorado Springs. The community will be located near the intersection of Woodmen Road and Rangewood Drive in Colorado Springs. Construction of the Sales Center and model homes is set to begin in the fall of 2023 and sales will start in late 2023.



Located on the north side of Colorado Springs, Heights at Cottonwood Creek will include 124 new luxury townhomes. Home buyers will be able to choose from seven exquisite home designs ranging from 1,432 to 2,198+ square feet, each built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.





“Our floor plans at Heights at Cottonwood Creek feature an array of personalization options and are designed for today’s home buyers, offering residents the best in luxury townhome living in northern Colorado Springs with beautiful community views of the front range,” said Eric Hunter, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado Springs. “We are excited to bring our stunning collection of new townhome designs to this very special community.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Heights at Cottonwood Creek is located nearby shopping, dining, entertainment, and recreational destinations, including Cottonwood Creek Park, First and Main Town Center, Downtown Colorado Springs, as well as Colorado Springs’ sporting arenas, stadiums, and more. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Academy School District 20.

Major commuter access including Interstate 25, Woodmen Road, and Powers Boulevard are easily accessible from Heights at Cottonwood Creek, offering homeowners convenient access to Colorado Springs, Monument, and Denver.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Colorado Springs area include, Revel at Wolf Ranch , élan at Wolf Ranch , Preserve at Kissing Camels , and Red Rocks at Kissing Camels .

For more information, call (866) 999-6822 or visit TollBrothers.com/ColoradoSprings .





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

