AmeriCorps Invests More Than $7 Million to Advance Equity and Opportunity for American Indians and Alaska Natives

WASHINGTON, DC, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, announced more than $7 million in investments to support Native Nations and native-led nonprofit organizations to address community needs specific to Indian Country, from education, mental health, food security, to climate change, conservation, habitat preservation and more.

These investments continue AmeriCorps’ commitment to partnering with American Indian and Alaska Native tribes and tribal organizations. The grantees address critical issues to native and indigenous communities, leveraging a long history and culture of service. These investments are also part of President Biden’s larger commitment to advance equity and opportunity for American Indians and Alaska Natives, and help tribal nations overcome new and long-standing challenges.

With these funds, new initiatives in native communities will be created, advancing opportunities for members and elders to serve. AmeriCorps Seniors Native Nations and Indigenous Elders Demonstration Program awards total $4,760,533. The AmeriCorps State and National Native Nations Grant investments total $3,041,197. In addition to the grant funding, AmeriCorps’ investment in education awards for those completing their term of service totals $927,378.

“These new investments build on AmeriCorps’ partnership with tribal communities and native-led nonprofit organizations, rooted in our nation-to-nation relationship, and make more funds available for Native communities to overcome new and long-standing challenges,” said Michael D. Smith, CEO, AmeriCorps. “This partnership is critical to ensuring all people receive equitable opportunities to live, learn and grow, and ensures that we are working to honor our federal trust responsibility. Through the commitment of both AmeriCorps members and volunteers, the local-led programs will address community-identified needs from school-age children through older adults, creating lasting positive change.”

AmeriCorps State and National Native Nations Awardees

Alaska Pacific University

Chinle Chapter AmeriCorps Program

Blue Lake Rancheria

Hoopa Valley AmeriCorps

San Pasqual Band of Mission Indians

Red Lake Band of Chippewa Indians Service to New Scholars

Cherokee Nation AmeriCorps

Families Working Together Inc

Sitting Bull College GED Project

Ysleta Del Sur Pueblo

Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation

AmeriCorps Seniors Native Nations and Indigenous Elders Demonstration Program Awardees

Great Lakes Inter-Tribal Council

Chippewa Cree Tribe

Phoenix Indian Center

Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation

Cherokee County Health Services Council

Rural Alaska Community Action Program

Tolowa Dee-ni Nation

AmeriCorps Seniors Native Nations and Indigenous Elders Senior Demonstration Program and AmeriCorps State and National Native Nations grants support COVID-19 pandemic recovery, veteran and military family support, along with social, economic and educational service, advancement of justice, food security, address climate change, mental health and more. Across AmeriCorps programs, Indigenous partners have emphasized language and culture preservation as a core component of their programming.

Learn more about opportunities for Native Nations and Indigenous communities.

