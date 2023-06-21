Legal Soft and SmartAdvocate Join Forces to Revolutionize the Legal Industry

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legal Soft, a distinguished group of Legal Industry Practice experts renowned for their exceptional business development, marketing, and virtual legal staffing services, is thrilled to announce its partnership with SmartAdvocate, the award-winning legal case management system. Together, Legal Soft and SmartAdvocate are set to provide comprehensive solutions to significantly enhance and optimize their client’s productivity.

Legal Soft has emerged as a leading force in the legal industry, with a team of seasoned experts who possess a deep understanding of practice management. Legal Soft is a leading legal virtual staffing company who has helped over 650+ law firms. Their expertise extends across various areas, including Personal Injury, Employment, Immigration, Workers' Compensation, and many other practice areas. With an impressive track record of driving over 100% year-over-year growth for practices under their management, Legal Soft is revolutionizing the way law firms do business.

"Legal Soft is thrilled to join forces with SmartAdvocate," expressed Hamid Kohan, CEO of Legal Soft. "Our mission has always been to enable law firms to focus on the practice of law while we handle the business side of things. With SmartAdvocate's innovative case management system and Legal Soft's industry expertise, we are providing law firms with a comprehensive solution that will redefine how they operate. Together, we will revolutionize the legal industry."

SmartAdvocate is a fully customizable, legal case management system made to handle the challenges of today’s fast paced, highly competitive and technologically demanding legal landscape. Initially designed by and for personal injury and mass tort litigation firms, it is now used by a wide range of practices. SmartAdvocate’s robust, exclusive Internet-based features, enable firms to manage, store, track, classify and communicate like never before, ensuring that they achieve the highest level of success.

"Our goal is to help law firms thrive. By leveraging technology and tools that free up valuable resources, our clients can focus on what matters most," said Allison Rampolla, Executive VP of Sales & Marketing at SmartAdvocate. "Having collaborated with other partners who provide solutions encompassing practice expansion, virtual staffing, and targeted marketing for law firms, we are thrilled to welcome Legal Soft, whose offerings precisely align with our clients' needs."

Through this partnership, Legal Soft and SmartAdvocate are poised to provide law firms with an unparalleled suite of solutions. By combining Legal Soft's expertise in business development, marketing, and virtual legal staffing with SmartAdvocate's state-of-the-art case management system, law firms can optimize their operations, streamline their workflows, and unlock new levels of efficiency and profitability.

For more information, or to book a demo, please visit www.legalsoft.com and www.smartadvocate.com