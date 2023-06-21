IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – May 2023

Mutual Fund and Exchange-Traded Fund Assets and Sales

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2023.

Mutual fund assets totalled $1.865 trillion at the end of May 2023. Assets decreased by $39.6 billion or 2.1% compared to April 2023. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $3.8 billion in May 2023.

ETF assets totalled $337.2 billion at the end of May 2023. Assets decreased by $6.9 billion or 2.0% compared to April 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.4 billion in May 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMay 2023Apr. 2023May 2022YTD 2023YTD 2022
Long-term Funds     
Balanced(3,807)(3,941)(5,347)(17,260)1,017 
Equity(2,170)(2,782)(969)(7,180)7,504 
Bond639 853 (882)7,816 (2,950)
Specialty274 279 59 1,689 903 
Total Long-term Funds(5,064)(5,590)(7,140)(14,936)6,474 
Total Money Market Funds1,252 992 775 6,361 971 
Total(3,812)(4,599)(6,364)(8,574)7,445 

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassMay 2023Apr. 2023May 2022Dec. 2022
Long-term Funds    
Balanced889.5912.1932.8880.6
Equity675.7692.5674.9649.6
Bond234.2235.9238.1222.7
Specialty24.224.122.222.2
Total Long-term Funds1,823.61,864.51,867.91,775.1
Total Money Market Funds41.540.127.634.5
Total 1,865.11,904.71,895.51,809.6

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions)*

Asset ClassMay 2023Apr. 2023May 2022YTD 2023 YTD 2022 
Long-term Funds       
Balanced134 141 229 662 1,143 
Equity565 (313)1,634 4,675 11,791 
Bond819 860 (235)4,264 1,277 
Specialty(19)252 593 848 1,373 
Total Long-term Funds1,499 940 2,221 10,449 15,585 
Total Money Market Funds856 1,153 347 4,449 1,126 
Total 2,355 2,093 2,568 14,899 16,710 

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions)*

Asset ClassMay 2023Apr. 2023May 2022Dec. 2022
Long-term Funds    
Balanced11.613.312.112.0
Equity208.8213.4203.3194.9
Bond84.785.575.780.4
Specialty11.512.212.410.2
Total Long-term Funds316.6324.3303.4297.5
Total Money Market Funds20.619.77.516.3
Total337.2344.1310.9313.7

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About IFIC
The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

