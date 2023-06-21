IFIC Monthly Investment Fund Statistics – May 2023

English French

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2023.



Mutual fund assets totalled $1.865 trillion at the end of May 2023. Assets decreased by $39.6 billion or 2.1% compared to April 2023. Mutual funds recorded net redemptions of $3.8 billion in May 2023.

ETF assets totalled $337.2 billion at the end of May 2023. Assets decreased by $6.9 billion or 2.0% compared to April 2023. ETFs recorded net sales of $2.4 billion in May 2023.

Mutual Fund Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class May 2023 Apr. 2023 May 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced (3,807 ) (3,941 ) (5,347 ) (17,260 ) 1,017 Equity (2,170 ) (2,782 ) (969 ) (7,180 ) 7,504 Bond 639 853 (882 ) 7,816 (2,950 ) Specialty 274 279 59 1,689 903 Total Long-term Funds (5,064 ) (5,590 ) (7,140 ) (14,936 ) 6,474 Total Money Market Funds 1,252 992 775 6,361 971 Total (3,812 ) (4,599 ) (6,364 ) (8,574 ) 7,445

Mutual Fund Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class May 2023 Apr. 2023 May 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 889.5 912.1 932.8 880.6 Equity 675.7 692.5 674.9 649.6 Bond 234.2 235.9 238.1 222.7 Specialty 24.2 24.1 22.2 22.2 Total Long-term Funds 1,823.6 1,864.5 1,867.9 1,775.1 Total Money Market Funds 41.5 40.1 27.6 34.5 Total 1,865.1 1,904.7 1,895.5 1,809.6

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

ETF Net Sales/Net Redemptions ($ Millions) *

Asset Class May 2023 Apr. 2023 May 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 134 141 229 662 1,143 Equity 565 (313 ) 1,634 4,675 11,791 Bond 819 860 (235 ) 4,264 1,277 Specialty (19 ) 252 593 848 1,373 Total Long-term Funds 1,499 940 2,221 10,449 15,585 Total Money Market Funds 856 1,153 347 4,449 1,126 Total 2,355 2,093 2,568 14,899 16,710

ETF Net Assets ($ Billions) *

Asset Class May 2023 Apr. 2023 May 2022 Dec. 2022 Long-term Funds Balanced 11.6 13.3 12.1 12.0 Equity 208.8 213.4 203.3 194.9 Bond 84.7 85.5 75.7 80.4 Specialty 11.5 12.2 12.4 10.2 Total Long-term Funds 316.6 324.3 303.4 297.5 Total Money Market Funds 20.6 19.7 7.5 16.3 Total 337.2 344.1 310.9 313.7

* Please see below for important information regarding this data.

IFIC direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 85% of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 83% of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

IFIC makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency and completeness of the information; however, IFIC does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important Information Regarding Investment Fund Data:

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to IFIC ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The Balanced Funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.



About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations, to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. To learn more about IFIC, please visit www.ific.ca.

For more information please contact:



Pira Kumarasamy

Senior Manager, Communications and Public Affairs

pkumarasamy@ific.ca

416-309-2317