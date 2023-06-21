Pactiv Evergreen Achieves ISCC PLUS Certification at Four North America Manufacturing Locations

LAKE FOREST, Ill., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pactiv Evergreen announces that four of the Company’s manufacturing facilities were recently awarded International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS designation, three of which were recognized for the third year in a row. ISCC PLUS in an internationally recognized certification process for bio-based and circular (recycled) resins, which audits the supply chain from end-to-end.

Pactiv Evergreen’s manufacturing facilities in Bridgeview, IL; Mooresville, SC; Corsicana, TX; and Malvern, AR received the certificate from SCS Global Services. Processes currently located at the certified sites include extrusion and thermoforming, and the products made in these facilities serve the foodservice and food merchandising markets. Pactiv Evergreen aims to achieve ISCC PLUS certification at additional manufacturing facilities this year to provide customers as many options as possible to meet their sustainability goals.

"Pactiv Evergreen produces thousands of products in more than a dozen materials that protect, package, and display fresh food and beverages," said Tim Levenda, President of Pactiv Evergreen's Foodservice business unit. "Our broad material expertise enables us to support our customers quickly and effectively as they seek more sustainable products. Our ISCC PLUS certification allows Pactiv Evergreen to provide our customers products made from certified bio-based and circular plastics.”

ISCC PLUS Designation Requirements

To achieve the ISCC PLUS designation, manufacturing facilities must produce materials that meet the ISCC’s rigorous standards for recycled, renewable, or recycled-renewable materials, and provide traceability along the supply chain, while meeting ISCC’s high environmental and social standards. This certification assures Pactiv Evergreen’s customers of products’ material composition, which helps them to achieve their packaging sustainability goals. With the ISCC PLUS certification, Pactiv Evergreen can produce products substituting a percentage or 100% of the virgin resin with certified circular polymers, delivering material performance that is identical to virgin feedstock.

“We are thrilled to better support our customers as they endeavor to have a positive impact on the environment," said Lynn Dyer, Chief Sustainability Officer for Pactiv Evergreen. "We're committed to our Company's Purpose of 'Packaging a Better Future' by providing innovative, sustainable solutions. This certification positions Pactiv Evergreen to make additional progress toward our goal that by 2030, 100% of our products will be made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials."

ISCC PLUS Certification Highlights

Allows Pactiv Evergreen to bring in-demand certified circular products to market, presenting customers with options for advanced recycled materials and renewable materials on a mass balance basis to meet their sustainability goals.

Crosses multiple product lines, allowing customers the potential to leverage Pactiv Evergreen’s broad expertise across a number of materials and processes for certified resins.

Validates the “mass balance approach,” tracking the quantity and sustainability characteristics of recycled and/or renewable content in the value chain, and attributing it based on verifiable bookkeeping with predefined and transparency requirements.

Accelerates the transition away from virgin fossil fuel use by allowing recycled and/or renewable feed stocks to be processed on Pactiv Evergreen’s existing world-scale assets.

Based on a mass-balance approach, Pactiv Evergreen packaging would have the option of supporting customers with ISCC PLUS-certified recycled and/or renewable materials. Consumers can feel confident about purchasing a product linked to this material.

About Pactiv Evergreen Inc. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ: PTVE) is a leading manufacturer and distributor of fresh foodservice and food merchandising products and fresh beverage cartons in North America. With a team of approximately 14,500 employees, the Company produces a broad range of on-trend and feature-rich products that protect, package and display food and beverages for today’s consumers. Its products, many of which are made with recycled, recyclable or renewable materials, are sold to a diversified mix of customers, including restaurants, foodservice distributors, retailers, food and beverage producers, packers and processors. Learn more at www.pactivevergreen.com.

