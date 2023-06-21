Integra LifeSciences Appoints Lea Daniels Knight, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

PRINCETON, N.J., June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART) today announced the appointment of Lea Daniels Knight as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective June 28, 2023.



Ms. Knight has over 30 years of experience in global companies with significant operating scale and complexity, leading and developing high-performing teams, and demonstrating success in combining financial acumen and business process leadership with strategic vision to deliver strong business outcomes.

Most recently, she served as the executive vice president of business finance for Booz Allen Hamilton where she was responsible for providing strategic and financial leadership to all of the company’s business sectors to support above-market growth. Prior to Booz Allen Hamilton, she worked at Johnson & Johnson for 18 years, assuming finance roles with increasing responsibility, including as chief financial officer of Johnson & Johnson’s North America pharmaceuticals business. Throughout her tenure at the company, Ms. Knight helped drive cost optimization initiatives, manage risk and create innovative solutions across six of the organization’s operating companies within their consumer, pharmaceutical and corporate sectors. She started her career in public accounting at Arthur Andersen LLP where she spent nine years managing large, technically complex audit engagements and helped to stand-up the firm’s Healthcare Consulting and Mergers & Acquisitions practices for the Philadelphia office.

“Lea brings a wealth of finance, accounting, and extensive healthcare industry experience, and has the necessary capabilities to successfully partner with me and our executive leadership to lead change and drive growth and financial outcomes,” said Jan De Witte, president and chief executive officer, Integra LifeSciences. “She is passionate about leadership and talent development with broad experience leading geographically dispersed teams that have outperformed and created shareholder value.”

“I deeply admire the company’s purpose of restoring patients’ lives and its mission of driving innovation and setting new treatment standards of care as it aligns with my own values,” said Ms. Knight. “I look forward to leveraging my experience in finance, healthcare, global business services and operational organizations, and build on Integra’s leadership position in surgical, neurologic and regenerative care to create long-term value for our customers, patients and shareholders.”

Ms. Knight is a member of the board of trustees for Jefferson Abington Hospital in Abington, Pa. where she serves as the vice chair of the compliance committee. She is also a member of the Philadelphia Forum of Executive Women and a former member and chair of the board of directors for the Public Interest Law Center. Ms. Knight has an undergraduate degree in accounting from the University of Virginia and holds an MBA in finance and strategic management from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Knight is a certified public accountant licensed in Pennsylvania.

