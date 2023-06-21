DataOps Platform Market to reach $25 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The DataOps platform market valuation is expected to cross USD 25 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The exponential increase in data volume and variety that necessitates efficient data management solutions is fueling the industry growth. DataOps platforms enable organizations to streamline data pipelines, automate workflows, and ensure data quality and governance.

Also, the rise of cloud computing and the adoption of Big Data technologies has fueled the market demand. These platforms provide scalable infrastructure & support for data-intensive workloads. The growing emphasis on data-driven decision-making and the need for real-time analytics have propelled the solution adoption as these platforms enable organizations to process and analyze data in a timely manner, facilitating faster & accurate decision-making.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/5981

The DataOps platform market from the cloud segment is anticipated to grow significantly from 2023 to 2032. Cloud DataOps platforms provide organizations with the necessary tools and infrastructure to effectively manage & operate their data pipelines in the cloud environment.

These platforms combine the principles of DataOps with the scalability, flexibility, and cost-efficiency of cloud computing. One of the key advantages of cloud deployment is the ability to handle large volumes of data and diverse data types. They offer powerful data integration and processing capabilities, allowing organizations to ingest, transform, and analyze data from various sources in real-time or near-real-time.





The DataOps platform market from the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to witness remarkable growth through 2032, owing to the need for data-driven decision-making, optimizing operations, and enhancing the customer experience. These platforms help retailers and e-commerce companies to collect, integrate, and analyze vast amounts of data from various sources, such as customer transactions, website interactions, inventory levels, and marketing campaigns. This enables personalized marketing campaigns, targeted promotions, and optimized pricing strategies. DataOps platforms empower the retail & e-commerce sector to harness the power of data and gain a competitive edge in the dynamic marketplace.

Asia Pacific region has emerged as a dominant force in the DataOps platform market, driven by several factors that have propelled the product adoption. The region has a large number of rapidly developing economies, such as China, India, and Southeast Asian countries, where digital transformation and data-driven initiatives have gained significant momentum. There is a surge in the e-commerce and retail sectors, with a growing number of digital consumers. This has necessitated advanced data management and analytics capabilities that is driving the adoption of DataOps platforms to enable personalized marketing, efficient supply chain management, and improved customer experiences.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5981

Some of the major players in the DataOps platform market are Informatica, Accenture, Dataiku, AWS, Databricks, Datafold, SAP Institute, Datakitchen, Teredata, Hitachi Vantara, IBM, Oracle, Microsoft and Wipro.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 DataOps platform market 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM), 2023-2032

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Component trends

2.5 Deployment mode trends

2.6 Organization size trends

2.7 End-Use trends

Chapter 3 DataOps Platform Market Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19

3.2 Russia- Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Vendor matrix

3.5 Profit margin analysis

3.6 Technology & innovation landscape

3.7 Patent analysis

3.8 Key news and initiatives

3.8.1 Partnership/collaboration

3.8.2 Merger/Acquisition

3.8.3 Investment

3.8.4 Product launch and innovation

3.9 Regulatory landscape

3.10 Impact forces

3.10.1 Growth drivers

3.10.1.1 Increased data complexity and data volume

3.10.1.2 Growing adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

3.10.1.3 Growing emphasis on data-driven insights

3.10.1.4 Surge in demand for cloud solutions

3.10.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10.2.1 Data privacy and security concerns

3.10.2.2 Lack of DataOps skillset

3.11 Growth potential analysis

3.12 Porter’s analysis

3.13 PESTEL analysis



Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

Browse Related Reports:

Cloud Data Security Market Size - By Component (Solution {Hardware, Software}, Service), By Organization Size (Large Enterprise, SMEs), By Offering Type (Fully managed, Co-managed), End-Use & Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/cloud-data-security-market

Data Annotation Tools Market Size By Data Type (Image/Video [Bounding Box, Semantic Annotation, Polygon Annotation, Lines and Splines], Text, Audio), By Annotation Approach (Manual, Automated), By End-Use & Global Forecast, 2023 – 2032

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/data-annotation-tools-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.