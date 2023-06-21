OOOOO Announce the Launch of the Shiller App, Offering Social Commerce for Digital Assets

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited. (TSXV: OOOO) (OTCQB: OOOOF) ("OOOOO" or the "Company) is pleased to announce that its partner Shiller Inc. (“Shiller”) has launched the Shiller app in all iOS app stores outside of China, offering social commerce for digital goods.



The Shiller app offers live video and audio broadcast technology, whereby approved creators can create content whilst promoting digital assets from NFT marketplaces. Creators can also promote physical products from approved eCommerce stores on the Shiller platform. Such digital and physical products are featured within the content, making it very easy for the user to shop with a couple of clicks.

The platform also allows users to token gate content, making content exclusive for holders of specific NFT collections. Shiller also enables tipping, allowing users to send virtual goods to creators, which can be cashed out.

Shiller has already formed partnerships with leading NFT marketplaces including Rarible and Token Traxx, and is building its own self service platform to enable creators to issue “digi passes” to charge for content on the platform.

Shiller's co-founder, American music artist, media personality and entrepreneur Snoop Dogg said “I’m excited to partner with Sam to launch Shiller to the world. This app truly provides a platform for creators to reach their fans in unique ways and monetize their own content. As ya’ll know, I’m always about engaging my fans directly on my own terms and Shiller is perfect for that.”

About OOOOO

Founded by Sam Jones and Eric Zhang, OOOOO operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based content directly to consumers through live, interactive shoppable videos.

About Shiller

Shiller is a private technology company located in the US, licensed with the OOOOO technology platform, for the purpose of digital asset marketing through shoppable live media. OOOOO's wholly owned subsidiary and Shiller are party to a previously announced license agreement with respect to OOOOO's technology, pursuant to which OOOOO indirectly owned 17.99% of the outstanding share capital of Shiller on a fully diluted basis.



For further information please contact:

Samuel Jones

Chief Executive Officer/Co-Founder

sam@ooooo.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.