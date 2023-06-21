Angle Grinder Market to Cross $4 Billion by 2032, Says Global Market Insights inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angle Grinder Market is projected to reach more than USD 4 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The increasing urbanization and industrialization have led to a surge in construction activities, which, in turn, has fueled the demand for angle grinders. Moreover, the rising trend of DIY projects among homeowners and professionals is boosting the need for these tools.

The rising need for construction and renovation projects has also created an upswing in the sales of angle grinders, as they offer efficiency, precision, and versatility. Additionally, the increasing adoption of power tools in various industries, including metal fabrication, automotive, and woodworking, are further fueling angle grinder market growth.

Pneumatic angle grinders gain traction as preferred type in heavy-duty industries

Based on type, the pneumatic type segment will account for a sizeable share of the angle grinder market by 2032. Pneumatic angle grinders are powered by compressed air and are commonly used in heavy-duty applications. They offer several advantages over electric or cordless angle grinders, including higher power output, durability, and precise control.

Pneumatic angle grinders are widely used in industries such as metalworking, automotive, and aerospace, where high power and precision are crucial. These grinders are capable of handling tough materials and can be operated for longer durations without overheating, which will contribute to product demand over the forthcoming years.

Construction to emerge as prominent application segment

With respect to application, angle grinder market revenue from the construction segment will register substantial growth through 2032. In the construction sector, angle grinders find applications in tasks such as shaping stone and concrete, cutting rebar, removing rust and paint, and smoothing welds. They are also used for surface preparation before painting or applying coatings. The construction industry's increasing focus on quality and efficiency has led to a growing demand for advanced angle grinders that can deliver precise and fast results. Various attributes such as versatility, efficiency, and ease of use are stimulating demand for angle grinders in the construction industry.

Europe remains a key market for angle grinders

Europe angle grinder market size is set to grow at a commendable pace over 2023-2032, given the increasing adoption of cordless angle grinders in the region. Cordless angle grinders offer the advantage of portability and convenience, allowing users to work in tight spaces or remote locations without the need for a power source. The demand for cordless angle grinders is driven by the growing DIY culture and the need for versatile and mobile tools.

Another trend driving industry expansion in Europe is the emphasis on safety and ergonomics in angle grinder design. Manufacturers are incorporating safety features such as anti-kickback mechanisms and vibration reduction technologies to enhance user safety and comfort. These advancements in angle grinder design are aimed at reducing the risk of accidents and improving user experience.

Global Angle Grinder Industry Players

Prominent players operating in the angle grinder market include Makita, Bosch, TTI, Stanley Black & Decker, and Hilti, among others.

Global Angle Grinder Industry News

In January 2023, Bosch Power Tools India, a prominent provider of power tools for the construction, woodworking, and metalworking sectors, unveiled the GWS 800 Professional as the latest addition to its extensive range of angle grinders. This new offering was tailored to meet the unique requirements of the Indian market, exemplifying Bosch's commitment to manufacturing products locally. The novel angle grinder was specifically engineered with the average palm size of Indian users in mind. In addition, this launch will contribute to Bosch Power Tools' localization share in India, which was projected to reach 55% by 2023.

