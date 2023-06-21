ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC. Dominates Institutional Investor Awards, Wins All Titles

Shanghai, China, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 21st, ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC. (6699.HK) (“Angelalign” or the “Company”) was honored with the titles of "All-Star" and "Most Honored Company" in the Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team 2023 awards organized by Institutional Investor. The Company ranked first in the healthcare and pharmaceuticals category, and achieved top rankings in all categories including "Best CEO", "Best CFO", "Best IR Professional", "Best IR Company", "Best IR Team", "Best ESG", and "Best Board of Directors", earning accolades from investors and analysts.

A total of 1,608 listed companies from 18 industries participated in the Asia (ex-Japan) Executive Team 2023 awards. This marks Angelalign's second participation since it went public in 2021.Last year, Angelalign made its debut in the awards and ranked second in all categories. This year, the Company stood out again and advanced further, seizing the “All-Star” status. To attain the All-Star status, a company must rank first in all categories. Only six companies achieved this honor in the current awards. Additionally, Angelalign retained the “Most Honored Company” title, with only 56 companies receiving this recognition. This fully demonstrates the capital market's authoritative recognition of Angelalign's corporate governance, leadership of the management team, and social responsibility.

Institutional Investor is one of the most influential financial magazines among global investment institutions. The magazine conducts annual evaluations of management teams for listed companies worldwide. Only certified financial industry professionals have voting rights, making the Institutional Investor rankings one of the most recognized in the industry. Its rankings also serve as a global investment trend indicator, widely accepted by both buy-side investors and sell-side institutions.

Reportedly, a total of 5,660 buy-side investors and 814 sell-side analysts participated in the opinion survey this year. The total market value of stocks managed by these buy-side investors in Asia amounts to two trillion U.S. dollars. The award categories encompass several core areas of the Company, including financial disclosure, investor services and communication, ESG performance, and the performance of the CEO, CFO, and Investor Relations Officer.

Angelalign is a leading company in digital invisible orthodontics in China, committed to aiding dental professionals with stable, easy, efficient, and precise diagnoses and treatments through digitally-driven products and services, crafting healthy, aligned teeth and radiant smiles for patients. Angelalign went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2021 and, according to data from China Insights Consultancy (CIC), dominated the Chinese market in case numbers in both 2021 and 2022.

As a pioneer in the invisible orthodontics field in China, Angelalign has established a diverse product portfolio thanks to its deep understanding of digital orthodontics principles, practices, and the needs of doctors and patients in various Chinese markets. Furthermore, leveraging its years of accumulated expertise, the Company has been progressively constructing a comprehensive digital orthodontic service solution that covers all stages from initial consultation to treatment completion for doctors and patients.

While focusing on its core business, Angelalign consistently commits to practicing efficient and internationally standardized corporate governance. The Company places great emphasis on efficient, transparent two-way communication with investors, considering it an essential part of daily operations, and aims to maintain long-term, friendly relationships with investors.

In the future, the Angelalign management team will continue to adopt a proactive and comprehensive approach, continually enhancing corporate governance levels and establishing a more transparent and efficient communication mechanism with investors. Meanwhile, Angelalign will also seize the immense market growth potential. With more customizable products and services, world-class production capabilities scalable for expansion, a flexible supply chain system, and the ability to empower dental professionals more accurately and increase treatment efficiency, the Company aims to meet global patient demands for orthodontics and maintain its market leader position in China, while enhancing its competitiveness in the global orthodontics value chain.

Company：ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC.

Contact Person: Jewel Huo

Email: ir@angelalign.com

Website: http://www.angelalign.com/

Telephone: +862156561919

City：Shanghai

Disclaimer:

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents in here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.