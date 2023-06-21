UP.Partners Recognized as Best ESG Fund: Energy Transition/Clean Energy

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Private Equity Wire announced its selection of UP.Partners as the Best ESG Fund in Energy Transition & Clean Energy for the Private Equity Wire ESG AAA Awards 2023. This recognition reflects UP.Partners’ commitment to Transforming the Moving World by building and investing in companies that help move people and goods cleaner, faster, safer, and at lower cost — on the ground, in the air, on the sea, and in space.



"Mobility is the underlying fabric of society, and history has shown that as we increase access to mobility, we improve people's quality of life. By harnessing the power of innovation and capital, our mission at UP.Partners is to become the driving force behind a greener and more sustainable world,” said Cyrus Sigari, co-founder and managing partner at UP.Partners. “I’m proud to see our team honored with the Best ESG Fund in Energy Transition & Clean Energy award for the Private Equity Wire ESG AAA Awards. This recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to driving positive change and building a more sustainable future."

Examples of investments made by the firm that demonstrate its focus and commitment to the energy transition as it relates to mobility:

Range Energy - Accelerating the decarbonization of trucking by electrifying trailers, reducing diesel emissions by 40%

Beta Technologies - Creating zero-emission electric, vertical aircraft

Line Vision - Enhancing the throughput of the grid by up to 40% with real-time dynamic line ratings

Pull Systems - Providing electric vehicle manufacturers with real-time and predictive fleet-wide vehicle battery analytics

AIONICS - Using AI to help battery manufacturers co-invent better chemical formulations for batteries

BeyondMath - Helping vehicle designers build better vehicles with computational fluid dynamics (CFD) up to 10,000 times faster than traditional solutions

AerialLoop - Using electric drones in Latin and South America for food and consumer product delivery

Kolors - Optimizing the passenger and routing experience with buses for intercity transport

Veo - Providing micro-mobility solutions through electric scooters and e-bikes

UnitX - Using computer vision and AI to significantly increase battery production quality

The Private Equity Wire ESG AAA US Awards were created to benchmark, acknowledge, and reward investment firms' efforts that have created sustainable and sector-leading ESG policies at both the portfolio company and management firm levels in the United States. With regulators, LPs, and internal stakeholders pushing for more progress and better ESG metrics, Private Equity Wire partnered with EthicsGrade, the stakeholder-centric, AI-driven, ESG data company, to represent a benchmark of achievement and quality across this globally, societally, and ethically vital space.

The recognition of UP.Partners by Private Equity Wire follows the firm’s venture lab, UP.Labs, being named one of the most innovative companies in the world by Fast Company earlier in the year.

About UP.Partners:

UP.Partners is Transforming the Moving World by building and investing in companies that move people and goods cleaner, faster, safer, and at lower cost — on the ground, in the air, on the sea, and in space. The multi-strategy firm achieves this goal through its unique and virtuous ecosystem encompassing UP.Ventures, UP.Labs, and UP.Summit. UP.Ventures invests in companies and technologies to enable the future of mobility, working with some of the world's most innovative investors and entrepreneurs. With flagship launch partner Porsche, UP.Labs is a first-of-its-kind venture lab, partnering with the world’s largest corporations to identify the most pressing challenges that they, and broader society, face. The UP.Summit is an invitation-only experience co-hosted with Tom and Steuart Walton and Ross Perot Jr., in Bentonville, AR and Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX respectively, bringing together the world’s most innovative minds to rethink the future of transportation. For more information, visit www.UP.partners or follow on Twitter @UpPartnersVC or LinkedIn.

Private Equity Wire:

Private Equity Wire is an events and information provider for the private equity community, serving to inform, educate, and encourage collaboration between GPs, LPs, and service providers.

