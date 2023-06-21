Social and Emotional Learning Market to reach $16 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The social and emotional learning market valuation is projected to be worth USD 16 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .

The rising importance of social as well as emotional skills in education will accelerate the market demand. In recent years, many policymakers, educators, and parents have been focusing on social and emotional learning (SEL) as it plays a key role in student development, well-being, and academic success. The influx of digital platforms, apps and online tools for engaging and interactive learning experiences, facilitating data tracking and analysis, and providing personalized instruction has made way for multiple opportunities for enhancing SEL implementation.

The social and emotional learning market from the service segment will witness 22.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Several service providers are providing consultation services to assist schools and districts in understanding the importance of social and emotional learning while assessing their needs and developing tailored strategies for successful implementation. Of late, there have been rising number of SEL initiatives that are aligned with the specific requirements and goals of each institution. The increasing obligation of seeking guidance and consultation by educational institutions will also add to the segment growth.

The social and emotional learning market share from the application segment is poised to observe around 22% CAGR till 2032, attributed to the growing need for highlighting the versatility as well as broad impact of social and emotional learning across various contexts. To assist providers in developing tailored resources, curricula, and assessment tools that are specific to each application type, the adoption of SEL programs is increasingly growing in diverse settings. The rise in customization and localization of SEL programs for meeting the unique challenges and needs of different contexts will further contribute to the market expansion.





Asia Pacific social and emotional learning market is estimated to surpass USD 5 billion by 2032, driven by the rising enforcement of education system reforms for prioritizing holistic education and student well-being. For instance, Singapore and South Korea unveiled various policies for integrating SEL into their national curricula. The increasing demand for SEL programs, training as well as resources for supporting the adoption of new educational frameworks will also drive the regional market growth.

Some of the major companies operating in the social and emotional learning market include Aperture Education, Everyday Speech, Committee for Children, Evolution Labs, Illuminate Education, Growing Leaders, Move This World, Nearpod and Newsela.

Social and Emotional Learning Industry News

Leading educational technology provider, Panorama Education, in April 2022, launched a new mobile and desktop tool, Panorama for Positive Behaviour, to assist district officials and teachers in improving student performance through positive behaviour reinforcement.

