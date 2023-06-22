Colposcopy Market Size to Hit USD 0.86 Billion by 2030 at 5.12% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colposcopy Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Colposcopy Market Information Instrument Type, Instrument Portability, Application, and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2030”, the market is projected to grow from USD 0.54 billion in 2023 to USD 0.86 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.12% during the forecast period (2023- 2030).

Market Scope:

The main drivers driving the growth of the colposcopes market are the rise in cervical cancer prevalence, increased public awareness of the disease's early diagnosis, and the accessibility of cutting-edge goods. Additionally, colposcopy is a painless, non-invasive, and economical surgery with minimal blood loss, increasing its international demand. Colposcopy's great precision, versatility, convenience of use, and non-invasive approach make it a highly efficient procedure for early identification of lesions and selecting biopsy sites. It also facilitates a more thorough examination of the lower genital tract and cervix for dysplastic or malignant epithelial lesions.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 0.86 billion CAGR 5.12% Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2021 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Instrument Type, Instrument Portability and Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing geriatric population and Technological advancements Rising prevalence of cervical cancer and advancing medical infrastructure

Colposcopy Market Competitive Dynamics:

Key Companies in the market of Colposcopy include

Carl Zeiss

Olympus Corporation

Danaher Corporation

Philips Healthcare

CooperSurgical

McKesson Corporation

DYSIS Medical

Atmos

Seliga Microscopes

Karl Kaps

Bovie Medic

Colposcopy Market Trends:



Market Drivers

The increasing number of people in their golden years, new medical technologies, and better healthcare facilities are all factors pushing the industry forward. The rising incidence of cervical cancer, rising public awareness of the importance of early diagnosis, and the availability of cutting-edge goods are the primary forces propelling the expansion of the colposcopes market. Colposcopy is in high demand around the world since it is a quick, simple, and inexpensive procedure that causes minimum discomfort and blood loss. The growing acceptance of colposcopes for screening gynecological disorders and the increasing demand for colposcopes in developing countries are also driving the market forward. Unrealized potential in developing nations also provides lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast horizon.

The high mortality rate from cervical cancer, the constantly aging population, and developments in colposcopy technology have all contributed to the expansion of the industry. Supportive government policies and initiatives in developing nations, as well as enhanced healthcare facilities, are driving market growth and increasing awareness of the various types of cancer that affect women. The increased incidence of ovarian cancer and the accompanying demand for earlier diagnosis will drive expansion in the global colposcopy market over the next few years. Growing cancer screening initiatives in developing countries are also expected to boost demand for colposcopy and drive market expansion. Integration of digital platforms with colposcopy equipment is just one example of how technology advancements are helping the market as a whole.

Market Restraints

However, issues associated with usage are anticipated to slow the growth of the colposcope market.

COVID-19 Analysis

The analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic shows that it had a detrimental effect on the demand for colposcopy. The worldwide rate of cancer screening has dropped significantly in recent years. However, by mid-2022, the market is projected to expand steadily.

Colposcopy Market Segmentation:

Based on Instrument type

In the Colposcopy market in 2022, optical colposcopes were the clear frontrunner. The optical colposcope is made up of the same three parts as a regular colposcope: a light source, a stationary body, and a detachable head that houses the optics. Affordability and low maintenance costs are driving expansion in this market niche.

Based on Instrument Portability

In 2022, handheld portability was the most rapidly expanding sector of the market, and this trend is expected to continue throughout the forecast period (2022-2030). There has been a rise in the use of portable colposcopes due to their user-friendliness, better workflow, improved clinical services, superior monitoring capabilities, and advanced modes.

Based on application

Cancer screening is expected to develop at a greater rate than any other application of Colposcopy between 2022 and 2030, as both the target population and general knowledge of cervical cancer screening rise. The availability of advanced screening tools and breakthroughs in colposcope technology are also fueling the growth of this market segment.

Regional Analysis:

In 2022, North America's Colposcopy market was worth $0.22 billion, good for a 45.80% share, and forecast to rise at a healthy CAGR over the course of the forecast period. North America's 45.80% revenue market share of the colposcopy in 2021 was mostly attributable to rising healthcare costs and rates of cervical cancer. Market growth is expected to be fueled by rising demand for colposcopy equipment, rising healthcare awareness, and the availability of well-developed distribution networks.

Europe's Colposcopy market is expected to be in second place because of its generous reimbursement regulations. Demand for colposcopies as a whole has increased as a result of these regulations being put into place. Over 3,000 new cases of cervical cancer are found each year in the United Kingdom, a recent study found. Additionally, the market share for Colposcopy was highest in the United Kingdom, but the market was expanding at a faster rate in Germany.

As a result of the region's massive patient base and rising desire for technologically advanced and inexpensive healthcare solutions, the Asia Pacific market of Colposcopy is expected to increase at the quickest rate during the projected period. Market growth in this field is also supported by factors such as an increase in hospital admissions and significant improvements to the clinical development framework in developing countries. In addition, China's market of Colposcopy held the highest share, while India's was the fastest expanding.

