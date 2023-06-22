Vanguard Announces Change to Risk Rating of Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF

TORONTO, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. announces the following change to the risk rating of Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (the “Fund”).

The risk rating for the Fund has changed from “medium” to “medium-to-high”.

To learn more about the Vanguard ETFs, please visit www.vanguard.ca

About Vanguard

Canadians own CAD $80 billion in Vanguard assets, including Canadian and U.S.-domiciled ETFs and Canadian mutual funds. Vanguard Investments Canada Inc. manages CAD $54 billion in assets (as of March 31, 2023) with 37 Canadian ETFs and six mutual funds currently available. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is one of the world's largest investment management companies and a leading provider of company-sponsored retirement plan services. Vanguard manages USD $7.5 trillion (CAD $10 trillion) in global assets, including over USD $2.1 trillion (CAD $2.8 trillion) in global ETF assets (as of February 28, 2023). Vanguard has offices in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, Australia and Asia. The firm offers 431 funds, including ETFs, to its more than 30 million investors worldwide.

Vanguard operates under a unique operating structure. Unlike firms that are publicly held or owned by a small group of individuals, The Vanguard Group, Inc. is owned by Vanguard's U.S.-domiciled funds and ETFs. Those funds, in turn, are owned by Vanguard clients. This unique mutual structure aligns Vanguard interests with those of its investors and drives the culture, philosophy, and policies throughout the Vanguard organization worldwide. As a result, Canadian investors benefit from Vanguard's stability and experience, low-cost investing, and client focus. For more information, please visit vanguard.ca.

For more information, please contact:

Matt Gierasimczuk

Vanguard Canada Public Relations

Phone: 416-263-7087

matthew_gierasimczuk@vanguard.com