Surgical Microscopes Market to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Surgical Microscopes Market size will be worth USD 3.8 billion by 2032. Rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries globally will contribute to industry evolution. Minimally invasive surgeries involve making small incisions and using specialized instruments to access the surgical site. The limited access and reduced field of view make visualization of the surgical area challenging.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/453







Surgical microscopes provide high-resolution, magnified images of the surgical field, allowing surgeons to see intricate details with clarity. This enhanced visualization is crucial for performing precise and accurate procedures in minimally invasive surgeries. Superior attributes of surgical microscopes and their efficacy in helping perform surgical procedures will boost their uptake through 2032.

Wall-mounted surgical microscopes to gain traction

Wall-mounted surgical microscopes market size will cross USD 335 million by 2032, claims the report. The high flexibility, stability, and unique design of this microscope help adjust the length of the flex and swing arms to position the microscope head. Moreover, stability and space optimization of these microscopes favor their adoption in settings where space is a constraint. In fact, these microscopes can also be integrated with imaging and documentation systems, such as image capture devices or monitors, further driving their demand over 2023-2032.

Ophthalmology to dominate the application spectrum

The industry size from the ophthalmology segment will reach over USD 845 million by 2032. Rising number of ophthalmic surgeries, attributed to the growing prevalence of eye disorders such as glaucoma, cataract, and others has increased the demand for surgical microscopes. As per the National Eye Institute, over 50% of all Americans aged 80 or above either have cataracts or have undergone surgeries to get rid of the condition. In addition, a commendable rise in healthcare expenditure will propel segment gains over the next ten years.

Ambulatory surgical centers to remain a lucrative end-use segment

The surgical microscopes market size from the ambulatory surgical centers segment will be worth over USD 1.4 billion by 2032, as per the report. Availability of cost-effective surgical procedures, advanced medical equipment, and shorter stays make ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) a preferred healthcare provider. Patients benefit from receiving care in a specialized setting tailored to their specific surgical needs, providing a higher level of expertise and personalized attention.

Asia Pacific to dominate the surgical microscopes industry

The Asia Pacific surgical microscopes market was valued at USD 432 million in 2022. High prevalence rate of chronic diseases in aging people has increased the number of surgical procedures, stimulating the demand for surgical microscopes in the region. As per WHO, the population of people over the age of 60 years will reach 402 million in China by 2040. Regional expansion can also be credited to the robust strategic landscape comprising players such as TAKAgi Seiko Co., LTD., and others emphasizing product innovations.

Request for Report Customization @ https://www.gminsights.com/roc/453



Surgical Microscopes Market Players

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Munich Surgical Imaging GmbH, Alcon Laboratories, Topcon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Alltion, and CHAMMED, among others

Surgical Microscopes Industry News:

In July 2021, Topcon Corporation, a prominent provider of medical devices for the eye care community, completed the acquisition of VISIA Imaging S.r.l, an Italy-based ophthalmic device manufacturer. This acquisition will strengthen Topcon’s manufacturing capabilities of anterior segment devices.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 Surgical Microscopes Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.2 Industry impact forces

3.2.1 Growth drivers

3.2.1.1 Rising number of surgical procedures

3.2.1.2 Technological advancements

3.2.1.3 Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases

3.2.1.4 Growing popularity of surgical microscopes

3.2.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.2.2.1 High cost of surgical microscopes

3.2.2.2 Lack of skilled professionals

3.3 Growth potential analysis

3.3.1 By device type

3.3.2 By application

3.3.3 By end-use

3.4 COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Reimbursement scenario

3.7 Technology landscape

3.8 Future market trends

3.9 Pricing analysis

3.10 Start-up scenario

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2022

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company matrix analysis, 2022

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Vendor matrix analysis

4.5 Company market share analysis, 2022

4.6 Strategy dashboard, 2022

Browse Our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse



About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.