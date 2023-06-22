WISeKey Meets All WebTrust Requirements for Its OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust

Geneva and Zug Switzerland – June 22, 2023 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announces the attainment of the WebTrust seal of assurance, having met all the audit requirements for its OISTE/WISeKey Root of Trust. This critical achievement reinforces WISeKey’s commitment to adhering to the highest standards in cybersecurity and data integrity.

WebTrust, a comprehensive evaluation standard jointly developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants (CICA), conducts rigorous annual audits to assess the adequacy and effectiveness of controls deployed by Certification Authorities (CAs).

WISeKey has fulfilled all stipulations across three essential areas:

WebTrust for Certification Authorities: This validates that WISeKey has maintained stringent controls in the issuance and management of digital certificates.

WebTrust for Baseline Requirements: WISeKey demonstrated robust controls conforming to the CA/B Forum "Baseline Requirements for the Issuance and Management of Publicly-Trusted Certificates."

WebTrust for Extended Validation: WISeKey satisfied all regulations against the CA/B Forum "Guidelines for the Issuance and Management of EV Certificates," ensuring only suitably accredited CAs issue EV SSL.





In addition to WebTrust, WISeKey maintains a multitude of independent audits and accreditations pertinent to various jurisdictions and industries of its multinational clients, including key recognition for the most relevant IoT Standards, such as the recent accreditation for Matter, the new standard for home automation and IoT endorsed by the CSA and all major players such as Google, Apple and Amazon. WISeKey also is recognized as trusted root for the Wi-Sun Alliance and GSMA.

The independent audit also covers the creation of a new set of Root Certification Authorities, which are created with the highest cryptography standards and that will be the foundation of a new set of post-quantum trust services, on which WISeKey is heavily investing also with the SEALSQ affiliate, in order to jointly propose quantum-resistant solutions that combine all the required software and hardware components.

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey, commented, "The achievement of the WebTrust assurance is a testament to WISeKey's unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest level of security, data protection, and operational excellence for our clients. We will continue to adhere to and exceed the globally recognized standards that enhance trust in our digital world."

The attainment of the WebTrust requirements elevates WISeKey's position as a leading cybersecurity company and provides assurance to clients that the company's security controls meet the most stringent international standards.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

