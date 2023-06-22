Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays Market to Hit US$ 180.09 Million by 2031: Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the size of the global market for medical nitroglycerin sprays in 2022 to be worth US$ 125.44 million, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 4.1% to reach US$ 180.09 million by 2031.

The global market for medical nitroglycerin sprays was analyzed and is expected to rise significantly in terms of revenue share during the forecast period. In people with coronary artery disease (a constriction of the blood vessels supplying the heart with blood), nitroglycerin spray is used to treat angina attacks (episodes of chest discomfort). The class of medications known as vasodilators includes nitroglycerin.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the market revenue share.

Rapid reduction of angina pain is driving the medical nitroglycerin sprays market demand.

Growing geriatric population is driving the market revenue share.

Get a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/medical-nitroglycerin-sprays-market/8786

Medical Nitroglycerin Sprays Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 125.44 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 180.09 million CAGR 4.1% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for medical nitroglycerin sprays includes:

Perrigo Company plc

Evus Health Solutions LLC

G. Pohl-Boskamp GmbH & Co.

Akrimax Pharmaceuticals LLC

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global medical nitroglycerin sprays market revenue is driven by the increasing incidence of heart diseases, the growing awareness about the benefits of nitroglycerin sprays in relieving chest pain, and the availability of various nitroglycerin spray formulations. Additionally, the development of new nitroglycerin spray technologies, such as breath-activated nitroglycerin sprays, is likely to contribute potential growth to the global market revenue.

However, due to several adverse effects on human health, the market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the global medical nitroglycerin spray market is segmented into prophylaxis of angina pectoris and acute relief of attack. The acute relief of attack accounts for the largest revenue share due to the sprays being a successful therapy choice for patients undergoing acute episodes since they act quickly and can quickly relieve angina symptoms.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the global medical nitroglycerin spray market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Due to the easy accessibility, quick and regular delivery of spray to the patients, and rising number of hospital admissions of patients suffering from a heart attack, the hospital pharmacies segment with the largest revenue share dominates the global market.

Request for Customization – https://www.growthplusreports.com/inquiry/customization/medical-nitroglycerin-sprays-market/8786

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global medical nitroglycerin sprays market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Due to the early adoption of technology, established infrastructure, numerous FDA regulatory approvals and changes, increased demand for customized medicine, and an increase in the incidence of chronic diseases are all contributing factors, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for medical nitroglycerin sprays in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL MEDICAL NITROGLYCERIN SPRAYS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Prophylaxis of Angina Pectoris Acute Relief of Attack GLOBAL MEDICAL NITROGLYCERIN SPRAYS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

MEDICAL NITROGLYCERIN SPRAYS MARKET TOC

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8786

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Schedule a call with our analyst: https://appoint.ly/s/salesZ3Jvd3RocGx1c3JlcG9ydHMuY29t/introduction

Visit our report store at - https://www.growthplusreports.com/report-store

Browse more latest healthcare reports:

COMT Inhibitors Market by Drugs (Entacapone, Tolcapone), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Neurofibromatosis Market by Type (NF1, NF2), Drug Class (Antihistamines, Antineoplastic Agents), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Synthetic Ovulation Stimulants Market by Drug Class (Clomiphene Citrate (CC), Aromatase Inhibitors, GnRH Analogs), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) - Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2031

Rasburicase Market by Indication (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Solid Tumor Malignancies, Others), Patient Type (Adult, Pediatric) – Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

Antipsoriatics Market by Type (Plaque Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis), Drug Type (TNF Inhibitors, Interleukins, Retinoids), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) -Global Outlook & Forecast 2023-2031

About Us:

Growth Plus Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth Plus portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.