Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Market is set to Reach US$ 50.97 million at a CAGR of 7.3% from the forecast period 2023 to 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports estimated the market size of the global congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment in 2022 to be worth US$ 27.03 million, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 7.3% to reach US$ 50.97 million by 2031.

The global market for congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment was analyzed and is expected to rise with a significant revenue share during the forecast period. A series of genetic diseases known as congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) affects the adrenal glands, producing hormones that control a variety of biological activities. The type and severity of congenital adrenal hyperplasia determines the appropriate course of treatment.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of congenital adrenal hyperplasia is driving the market revenue share.

The rapid advancements in treatment options are raising the market demand.

The growing awareness of CAH among patients and healthcare professionals is driving market growth.

Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 27.03 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 50.97 million CAGR 7.3% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Treatment, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Global Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Treatment Market:

In the year 2021, Isturisa (osilodrostat), a novel therapy for CAH, was given FDA approval. Isturisa is a drug that aids in lowering cortisol production, which can aid in managing CAH symptoms.

Competitive Landscape

A list of prominent players operating in the global market for congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment includes:

Spruce Biosciences, Inc.

Adrenas Therapeutics, Inc.

Sentia Medical Sciences, Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc.

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc

The congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment market outlook is anticipated to increase because of investments made by numerous businesses throughout the world in increasing awareness and reimbursement.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment market revenue is driven by the rising prevalence of CAH, rising awareness for potential treatment options, and significant R&D activities in this field. Furthermore, favorable reimbursement policies are likely to contribute potential growth the global market revenue.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Type

Based on the type, the classic congenital hyperplasia segment with the largest revenue share dominates the global congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment market. This large revenue share is attributed to it being one of the most common types of congenital adrenal hyperplasia and the development of novel treatment options.

Segmentation By Treatment

Based on the treatment, the hormone replacement therapy segment is the most effective treatment for CAH, therefore, accounts for the largest revenue share in the global congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment market. The aim of treatment is to inhibit the overproduction of androgens with sufficient glucocorticoids while avoiding the negative consequences of excessive glucocorticoid exposure.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on the distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment dominates the global congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment market with a significant revenue share. This significant revenue share is because the medicines prescribed for congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment by medical professionals are dispensed by the hospital pharmacy. Also, the most preferred treatment option for congenital adrenal hyperplasia is hormone replacement therapy, for which d hospitals are the most popular locations to administer it.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global market. This significant revenue share is because of the high demand for congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment, which is well-handled by well-established hospitals and healthcare infrastructure.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for congenital adrenal hyperplasia treatment in-depth. We studied the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment sectors, regional growth analytics, revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population (Forecast till 2031) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Non-classic Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia GLOBAL CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TREATMENT Hormone Replacement Therapy Steroids Salt Supplements Others GLOBAL CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA TREATMENT MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

CONGENITAL ADRENAL HYPERPLASIA TREATMENT MARKET TOC

