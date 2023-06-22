Airless Packaging Market to Hit $8.6 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The airless packaging market valuation is anticipated to reach USD 8.6 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc . Rising demand for extended product shelf life and preservation will propel the adoption of airless packaging solutions.



Airless packaging creates a vacuum seal, preventing air and contaminants from entering and preserving the product's integrity. These packages reduce waste by ensuring complete product evacuation and eliminating the need for preservatives, therefore, have gained significant traction over the years. Growing awareness and preference for eco-friendly packaging options will favor product demand.

Based on material, the airless packaging market size from the glass segment is anticipated to garner a sizeable valuation by 2032. Glass is a sustainable and eco-friendly material, appealing to consumers who prioritize environmental consciousness. It provides a premium and luxurious aesthetic, enhancing the perceived value of the packaged product. Additionally, glass-based packaging offers excellent product protection, preventing contamination and maintaining the integrity of sensitive formulations. These factors contribute to the growing popularity of airless glass packaging in various industries, including cosmetics, skincare, and pharmaceuticals, thus, adding to segment gains.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/6005

With respect to application, the airless packaging market from the pharmaceutical application segment will amass appreciable revenue through 2032. Airless packaging offers numerous advantages across the pharmaceutical sector. It ensures the stability and integrity of pharmaceutical products by preventing exposure to air, moisture, and contaminants. Airless systems also enable precise dosage control, minimize product waste, and provide ease of use for patients, making them an ideal choice for pharmaceutical packaging needs.





Europe airless packaging market is poised to grow at a decent CAGR from 2023 to 2032. An increased emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly packaging solutions in the region has propelled the adoption of airless packaging in Europe. European consumers prioritize product safety and efficacy, further driving product demand. Additionally, the convenience and precise dosage control provided by these packaging appeals to consumers and is increasing the penetration of airless packaging solutions in various industries in the region.

Major companies in the airless packaging industry include Albéa Group, AptarGroup, Inc., Quadpack Industries, HCP Packaging, Lumson S.p.A., Raepak Ltd., and Fusion Packaging, among others.

Airless Packaging Market News

In April 2023, Quadpack, a global manufacturer of cosmetics packaging, provided its Regula Airless packaging for the new product line, The One, by NUORI. Made from 100% recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), Regula Airless prevents the product inside from being tainted without using any synthetic preservatives. The packaging was fabricated using Quadpack’s prowess in PET injection techniques, which was utilized to create the influential blend of rPET and PP.

In May 2023, Lumson introduced a new rendition of TAL at Luxe Pack, New York. The product is made from PCR (post-consumer recycled aluminum and aims to reduce energy consumption and carbon footprint while maintaining the performance and aesthetic qualities of the final product.

Secure a copy of the premium research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/securecheckout/paymenta/6005?gmpaycod=sugmp

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Airless Packaging Market 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Material Type trends

2.5 Packaging Type trends

2.6 Application trends

2.7 Dispensing systems trends

Chapter 3 Global Airless Packaging Industry Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

3.2 Impact of Russia Ukraine war

3.3 Airless Packaging industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Industry Ecosystem

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

Browse our Reports Store - GMIPulse @ https://www.gminsights.com/gmipulse

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.