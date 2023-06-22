Apigenin Market to Hit $0.4 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The apigenin market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 0.4 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc .



Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of apigenin and the subsequent rise in its usage across the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industries will accelerate the market growth. The increasing consumer preference for natural and vegan cosmetics and personal care products is augmenting the demand for apigenin as an ingredient. According to the UK Soil Association, sales of certified organic cosmetics in the UK recorded a 15% uptick in 2021, reaching £138.23 million (~USD 150 million). Moreover, R&D activities focused on exploring the therapeutic applications of apigenin are further propelling market growth.

Based on type, the apigenin market share from the 0.98 segment is anticipated to register appreciable growth between 2023 and 2032. 0.98 type apigenin is a highly purified form of apigenin, ensuring its quality and potency. These attributes make it particularly attractive for use in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical applications, where precise dosing and consistent effectiveness are crucial. Additionally, the increasing R&D investments focused on exploring the therapeutic properties of apigenin have propelled the demand for this purified form. Besides, the superior quality of 0.98 type apigenin and its potential for various health-related applications will favor its adoption through 2032.

Regarding application, the apigenin market from food additives application segment is primed to garner commendable gains over 2023-2032. Apigenin is a natural compound found in various plant sources and is considered safe for consumption. It offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, making it suitable for enhancing the nutritional profile of food products. Growing consumer preference for clean-label ingredients and natural food additives has augmented apigenin sales. Its potential health benefits, including its anticancer properties, make it an attractive ingredient for functional food and beverage formulations, thus, driving segment growth.





Asia Pacific apigenin market is set to amass a decent market share by 2032. Flourishing pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and dietary supplements industries across several regional economies will boost the demand for apigenin across APAC. Rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles in the region have fueled the adoption of natural and plant-based ingredients, including apigenin, in various consumer products. In addition, a large population and growing middle class in Asia Pacific further contribute to the regional market growth.

Notable players in the apigenin industry include Cayman Chemical Company, Indofine Chemical Company Inc., TCI Chemicals, ChemFaces, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck KGaA), and Extrasynthese, among others.

Apigenin Market News:

In 2022, Unity Biotechnology strategically partnered with AbbVie to develop and commercialize apigenin-based therapies for age-related diseases. The partnership is a significant development for the apigenin business, as it brings together two major players in the pharmaceutical industry.

In 2023, Phytopharm PLC inked a licensing agreement with Innocoll International to develop apigenin-based wound care products.

Partial chapters of report table of contents (TOC):

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Apigenin industry 3600 synopsis, 2018 – 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Type trends

2.5 Application trends

Chapter 3 Global Apigenin Industry Insights

3.1 Impact of COVID-19 outbreak.

3.2 Impact of Russia Ukraine war

3.3 Apigenin industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Industry Ecosystem

3.5 Patent analysis

3.6 Key news and initiatives

3.7 Pricing analysis

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Industry impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

