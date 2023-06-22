India Frozen Food Market Report 2023: Ready Meals are Estimated to Grow the Fastest

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Frozen Food Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The India Frozen Food Market will reach US$ 4.28 Billion in 2028, according to the publisher.

Frozen foods are convenient with long storage periods and quick cooking, reducing grocery shopping and meal prep. They preserve nutritional value, taste, and texture, minimizing food waste and saving money. Freezing maintains peak freshness and nutrient content. In addition, they provide year-round access to seasonal produce and prevent food spoilage.

Frozen foods offer diverse options for different diets, cost less than fresh produce, and require minimal preparation, benefiting those with limited cooking skills or time.



In India, frozen foods overcome limited access to fresh produce by extending shelf life and ensuring availability year-round. As a result, they contribute to food security, minimize waste, and save time on shopping and cooking. In addition, frozen foods prioritize hygiene, meet safety standards, and offer affordability. They also enhance culinary diversity by providing access to regional and international ingredients, enriching culinary experiences nationwide.



India Frozen Food Market shall experience a CAGR of 17.46% in the coming years 2022 to 2028



Rapid urbanization and busy lifestyles have increased the demand for convenient and time-saving food options, making frozen foods popular among active individuals and families. Rising disposable income levels have also contributed to market growth as consumers are willing to invest in suitable and high-quality food products.

The expansion of modern retail formats, improved cold chain infrastructure, and storage facilities have made frozen food products more accessible and visible to consumers. The demand for diverse food options, influenced by globalization and exposure to international cuisines, has further fueled the growth of frozen foods, offering a variety of global and regional choices.



Product quality, packaging, and technology advancements have enhanced frozen foods' nutritional value, taste, and texture, establishing consumer trust. Increasing awareness about food safety and the strict quality checks on frozen foods have shifted consumer preferences towards them. The wide range of frozen food products, including fruits, vegetables, ready-to-eat meals, snacks, and bakery items, caters to different dietary preferences, expanding the consumer base. Lastly, the convenience of long-term storage of frozen foods and reduced need for immediate consumption address the challenges of fresh produce storage and reduce food waste. Hence, the market value for India's Frozen Food Market was US$ 1.63 Billion in 2022.



Staple Foods will continue its hegemony in India frozen food market



Staple Foods, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Cooking Ingredients, and Meals are categories in India's frozen food market. Frozen staple foods dominate the Indian frozen food market for several reasons. Firstly, they hold immense cultural significance in Indian cuisine as essential components of traditional meals, maintaining familiarity and convenience for consumers.

Additionally, staple foods appeal to a broad consumer base, form the foundation of daily meals, and offer convenience and time efficiency in meal preparation. Furthermore, the long shelf life of frozen staple foods, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility through various retail outlets make them a practical and attractive option for consumers. Finally, frozen staple foods can retain nutritional value when properly frozen, making them a preferred choice for health-conscious individuals seeking convenient and nutritious meal options.



Ready meals are estimated to grow fastest in India frozen food market



Fruit & Vegetables (Peas, Mushroom, Carrots, Beans, Corn & Others), Non-Veg (Meat & Fish/Seafood) Products (Chicken, Fish, Mutton, Beef, Pork, Others), Potatoes (French Fries, Tikki, Potato Wedges, Potato Bites, Smileys, Others), Frozen Bakery Products (Biscuit & Cookies, Bread & Pizza Dough, Rolls & Pastry, Others), Ready Meals, Soup, and Others are the product types prevalent in India frozen food market.

The demand for convenient food options has risen due to urbanization and busy lifestyles. Ready meals offer an easy solution for individuals and families with limited time for cooking, with various options catering to dietary preferences. Improved quality and taste, driven by advancements in technology and packaging, contribute to their popularity. Increasing disposable income and current retail availability has further fueled the market. In addition, changing eating habits favor quick and portable meals. Ready meals also provide a reliable and safe food option due to growing awareness of food safety.



By 2028, Fish shall have the highest share in India frozen food market



By Non-Veg Products, India frozen food market consists of Chicken, Fish, Mutton, Beef, Pork, and Others. The Fish frozen foods market shall grow in the future due to factors such as the growing awareness of the health benefits of consuming Fish, the convenience and longer shelf life of frozen fish products, their wide availability and accessibility through various retail channels, the expanding seafood industry, the diverse culinary options they offer, their adherence to strict quality control measures, and the adoption of responsible fishing practices for sustainability.



Peas shall thrive in India frozen food market



By Veg Products, India's frozen food market comprises (Peas, Mushroom, Carrots, Beans, Corn & Others). The growth of the frozen peas market in India is due to several factors. Firstly, peas are a popular vegetable in Indian cuisine, increasing demand for frozen peas. Second, frozen peas offer convenience, time-saving benefits, and extended shelf life. Thirdly, freezing helps to retain the nutritional value of peas, making them a healthy choice. Additionally, frozen peas offer versatility in cooking and are widely available and accessible through various retail channels, reducing food waste and providing seasonal independence to consumers.



18-30 age group dominates India's frozen food market due to their busy lifestyles and preference for convenient meal options



Under 18, 18-30, 30-45, 45 & above are the age groups that comprise India's frozen food market. The 18-30 age groups has leadership in India's frozen food market due to their busy lifestyles and preference for convenient, time-saving options. Moreover, they are more inclined to explore diverse cuisines and experiment with new food products, making the varied choices offered by frozen foods highly appealing. Additionally, frozen foods are often budget-friendly and easily accessible to this age group, who may prioritize affordability due to limited financial resources.



Online retail channel in India's frozen food market has grown due to convenience, seamless shopping, discounts, and smartphone accessibility



Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Online Retail channels, Convenient Stores, and Other Distribution Channels are frequent in India's frozen foods market. The online retail channel has gained prominence in India's frozen food market due to the convenience of browsing and purchasing frozen food products from home or office, the wide variety of options available, the seamless shopping experience with user reviews and easy payment options, attractive discounts offered by online retailers, and the increasing accessibility of online shopping through smartphones and internet connectivity.

Company Analysis:

1. Nestle

2. ITC Limited

3. Arya Foods Amba

4. Hershey's

5. Apex frozen foods Ltd.

6. Godrej Agrovet Ltd.

7. Venky's (India) Ltd.

8. Conagra Brands



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 220 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.63 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $4.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.4% Regions Covered Global, India

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Threat of New Entry

5.2 The Bargaining Power of Buyer

5.3 Threat of Substitution

5.4 The Bargaining Power of Supplier

5.5 Competitive Rivalry



6. India Frozen Food Market - SWOT Analysis

6.1 Strength

6.2 Weakness

6.3 Opportunity

6.4 Threats



7. Consumer Insights - Primary Research Question

Q1. Which Brand is available in your Store?

Q2. Which company has better Supply Chain Model?

Q3. What influence you to buy Frozen Food Products?

Q4. Which is the most preferred Frozen Veg Products?

Q5. Which are the most preferred frozen Non-veg Products?

Q6. What is the Age group of people who buy Frozen Food?

Q7. Which company has better Margin?

Q8. East India, in which festive season frozen food sales increases?

Q9. North India, in which festive season frozen food sales increases?

Q10. South India, in which festive season frozen food sales increases?

Q11. West India, in which festive season frozen food sales increases?



8. India Frozen Market & Forecast



9. Market Share - India Frozen Food Industry

9.1 By Category

9.2 By Product Type

9.3 By Non-Veg (Meat & Fish/Seafood) Product

9.4 By Fruit & Vegetables

9.5 By Age Group

9.6 By Distribution Channel

9.7 By Region



10. Category - India Frozen Food Market

10.1 Staple Foods

10.2 Dairy Products and Alternatives

10.3 Snacks

10.4 Cooking Ingredients and Meals



11. Product Type - India Frozen Food Market

11.1 Fruit & Vegetables

11.1.1 Peas

11.1.2 Mushroom

11.1.3 Carrots

11.1.4 Beans

11.1.5 Corn

11.1.6 Others

11.2 Non-Veg (Meat & Fish/Seafood) Product

11.2.1 Chicken

11.2.2 Fish

11.2.3 Mutton

11.2.4 Beef

11.2.5 Pork

11.2.6 Others

11.3 Potatoes

11.3.1 French Fries

11.3.2 Tikki

11.3.3 Potato Wedges

11.3.4 Potato Bites

11.3.5 Smileys

11.3.6 Others

11.4 Frozen Bakery Products

11.4.1 Biscuit & Cookies

11.4.2 Bread & Pizza Dough

11.4.3 Rolls & Pastry

11.4.4 Others

11.5 Ready Meals

11.6 Soup

11.7 Others



12. Distribution Channels - India Frozen Food Market

12.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket

12.2 Online Retail Channel

12.3 Convenient Stores

12.4 Other Distribution Channels



13. Age Group - India Frozen Food Market

13.1 Under 18

13.2 18-30

13.3 30-45

13.4 45 & Above



14. Region - India Frozen Food Market

14.1 North Region

14.2 West Region

14.3 South Region

14.4 East Region



15. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2u013p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment