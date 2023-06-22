Non-Lethal Weapons Global Market Report 2023-2033: Increasing Need for Crowd Control Solutions and the Rising Incidence of Civil Unrest & Terrorism

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Lethal Weapons Market Report 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market will surpass US$8.33 billion in 2023, this work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. this work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.



Increasing Need for Crowd Control Solutions and the Rising Incidence of Civil Unrest and Terrorism



The global non-lethal weapons market is projected to witness substantial growth in the forthcoming years. The increasing demand for crowd control solutions and the escalating occurrences of civil unrest and terrorism on a global scale are driving the market for non-lethal weapons. Among the various types of non-lethal weapons, including stun guns, rubber bullets, and tear gas, these weapons contribute to over 70% of the overall market revenue. Additionally, there is a growing adoption of chemical and acoustic weapons, specifically tear gas and LRAD devices, respectively.



North America stands as the largest market for non-lethal weapons, with the United States playing a significant role in driving market growth. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the market. Countries in this region are making substantial investments in non-lethal weapons to address the challenges posed by terrorism and civil unrest.

Market Dynamics

Driving Factors Increasing Demand from Law Enforcement Agencies and Military Organizations Advancements in Technology, Increasing the Adoption of Non-Lethal Alternatives Rising Incidences of Civil Unrest, Riots, and Protests Worldwide

Restraining Factors Non-lethal Weapons Do Have Limitations in Terms of Their Range and Effectiveness When Compared to Traditional Firearms Stringent Regulations Regarding the Use and Deployment of Non-Lethal Weapons, Leading to Limited Adoption in Some Regions Risk of Misuse or Abuse of Non-Lethal Weapons, Which Can Result in Serious Injury or Death, Leading to Public Backlash and Decreased Demand

Opportunities Growing Demand for Non-Lethal Weapons in the Civilian Market, Including Private Security and Self-Defense Applications The Expansion of Law Enforcement and Military Budgets Presents Opportunities for Increased Investment in Non-Lethal Weapons Integration of Non-Lethal Technologies with Security Systems



Key Questions Answered in the Report

How is the non-lethal weapons market evolving?

What is driving and restraining the non-lethal weapons market?

How will each non-lethal weapons submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2033?

How will the market shares for each non-lethal weapons submarket develop from 2023 to 2033?

What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2023 to 2033?

Will leading non-lethal weapons markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2033 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2033?

Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

What are the non-lethal weapons projects for these leading companies?

How will the industry evolve during the period between 2023 and 2033? What are the implications of non-lethal weapons projects taking place now and over the next 10 years?

Is there a greater need for product commercialisation to further scale the non-lethal weapons market?

Where is the non-lethal weapons market heading and how can you ensure you are at the forefront of the market?

What are the best investment options for new product and service lines?

What are the key prospects for moving companies into a new growth path and C-suite?

You need to discover how this will impact the non-lethal weapons market today, and over the next 10 years:

This 296-page report provides 117 tables and 171 charts/graphs exclusively to you.

The report highlights key lucrative areas in the industry so you can target them - NOW.

It contains in-depth analysis of global, regional and national sales and growth.

It highlights for you the key successful trends, changes and revenue projections made by your competitors.

This report tells you TODAY how the non-lethal weapons market will develop in the next 10 years, and in line with the variations in COVID-19 economic recession and bounce. This market is more critical now than at any point over the last 10 years.



Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising non-lethal weapons prices and recent developments.

This report includes data analysis and invaluable insight into how COVID-19 will affect the industry and your company. Four COVID-19 recovery patterns and their impact, namely, "V", "L", "W" and "U" are discussed in this report.



Segments Covered in the Report

Market Segment by System Type

Anti-Personnel

Anti-Vehicle

Market Segment by End-user

Law Enforcement Agencies

Military

Civilians

Market Segment by Technology

Chemical-based

Electroshock-based

Mechanical and Kinetic

Acoustic/Light

Other Technology

Market Segment by Product Type

Stun Guns

Rubber Bullets

Tear Gas

Pepper Spray

Water/Sound Cannons

Other Product Type

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for four regional and 20 leading national markets:



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

Russia

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Non-Lethal Weapons Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth:

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Byrna Technologies Inc.

Combined Systems, Inc.

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Fabrique Nationale Herstal

Genasys Inc.

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

PepperBall Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Safariland, LLC

United Tactical Systems LLC

In summary, this 290+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for Non-Lethal Weapons Market, 2023 to 2033 Market, with forecasts for product type, system type, end-user, and technology, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2033 for four regional and 20 key national markets - See forecasts for the Non-Lethal Weapons Market, 2023 to 2033 market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Also forecasted is the market in the US, Canada, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Non-Lethal Weapons Market, 2023 to 2033.

Find quantitative and qualitative analyses with independent predictions. Receive information that only this report contains, staying informed with invaluable business intelligence.



Information found nowhere else



With this new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how this work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. The study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Non-Lethal Weapons Market, 2023 to 2033, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.



Companies Mentioned

AMTEC Less-Lethal Systems, Inc.

Axon Enterprise, Inc.

BAE Systems PLC

Byrna Technologies Inc.

Combined Systems, Inc.

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Fabrique Nationale Herstal

Genasys Inc.

Lamperd Less Lethal, Inc.

NonLethal Technologies Inc.

PepperBall Technologies Inc.

Raytheon Company

Rheinmetall AG

Safariland, LLC

United Tactical Systems LLC

3M Company

Amtec Less Lethal Systems, Inc.

ArmaLite, Inc.

ASP, Inc.

Blackhawk

Blunt Tech Systems, Inc.

Brugger & Thomet AG

Condor Non-Lethal Technologies

Cybergun S.A.

DAEWOO Precision Industries Ltd.

Defense Technology Corporation

Eagle Industries

EOTech, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

KRATOS Defense & Security Solutions

OC Pepper Spray

Remington Outdoor Company

Ruger

Sabre Red

Security Devices International, Inc.

SIG SAUER, Inc.

Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation

American Correctional Association

International Association for Chemical Testing

International Association for Counterterrorism and Security Professionals

International Association of Arson Investigators

International Association of Bodyguards and Security Professionals

International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators

International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators

International Association of Chiefs of Police

International Association of Emergency Managers

International Association of Fire Chiefs

International Association of Fire Fighters

International Association of Law Enforcement Firearms Instructors

International Association of Personal Protection Agents.

International Association of Professional Security Consultants

International Association of Security and Investigative Regulators

International Foundation for Protection Officers

International Law Enforcement Educators and Trainers Association

International Police Defensive Tactics Institute

National Tactical Officers Association

Society of Forensic Toxicologists

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/90zsq1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.