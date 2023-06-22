Global Automotive Product Lifecycle Management Software Market Report 2023: Adoption of Digitalization to Improve Production Drives Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Product Lifecycle Management Software Market 2023-2028 by Deployment Mode, Company Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 and Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Automotive Product Lifecycle Management Software Market is estimated to be USD 28.41 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 38.81 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.44%.



Automotive Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) software is a set of tools and solutions that enable automotive manufacturers and suppliers to manage the entire lifecycle of their products, from conception to end-of-life. This includes the design and development of new products, testing and validation, manufacturing planning and control, supply chain management, and after-sales services.

The global automotive product lifecycle management software market is driven by several factors, including the increasing complexity of automotive products, the growing demand for customized and connected vehicles, and the need for improved collaboration and efficiency across the automotive supply chain.

With the help of PLM software, automotive companies can streamline their product development processes, reduce costs, improve quality and reliability, and bring new products to market faster. The global automotive PLM software market includes a range of solutions and services, including computer-aided design (CAD) software, product data management (PDM) software, computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software, simulation and analysis tools, supply chain management (SCM) software, and after-sales service management software.

These solutions are used by automotive manufacturers and suppliers of all sizes, ranging from small component manufacturers to large multinational corporations.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Efficient Product Development Processes

Adoption of Digitalization to Improve Production

Need to Cut Costs and Improve Productivity in the Automotive Industry

Restraints

High Cost of PLM Software

Lack of Awareness about PLM Solutions in Emerging Economies

Integration Challenges with Existing Systems

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Specialized PLM Solutions for Different Automotive Segments

Introduction of Cloud Technology to Consolidate the Information

Challenges

Rapidly Evolving Market Leading to Increased Competition

Lack of Interoperability among Dissimilar Product Versions

Need for Continuous Innovation to Keep up with Changing Customer Demands

Market Segmentation

The Global Automotive Product Lifecycle Management Software Market is segmented based on Deployment Mode, Company Size, Industry Vertical, and Geography.

By Deployment Mode, this segment looks at the different ways in which product lifecycle management software is deployed, such as on-premises or cloud-based. For example, automotive companies may choose to use cloud-based software to improve collaboration across teams and reduce IT costs.

By Company Size, this segment considers the size of the companies that use product lifecycle management software, such as small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or large enterprises. For example, SMEs may use product lifecycle management software to improve their product development processes and compete with larger companies.

By Industry Vertical, this segment looks at the different industry verticals that use product lifecycle management software, such as automotive, aerospace and defense, and healthcare. For example, automotive companies may use product lifecycle management software to manage their supply chain and reduce costs.

By Geography, the market is classified into the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. Americas is expected to hold the largest market share due to the presence of major automotive manufacturers and suppliers in the region, such as General Motors, Ford, and Delphi Technologies. The region is also expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for electric vehicles and connected cars.

