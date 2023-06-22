Global Gene Amplification Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023: Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Amplification Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gene Amplification Technologies estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Medical & Pharma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Forensic & Identity Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR



The Gene Amplification Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$385.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Gene Amplification Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Gene Amplification

Gene Amplification Technologies Market Poised to Register Rapid Growth

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - The Most Widely used Gene Amplification Technology

US Dominates the Gene Amplification Market

Rise in COVID-19 Cases Drives the Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies

Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total Cases and Cases Per Million Population

COVID-19 and the Diagnostics

COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Platforms

Fighting the COVID-19 War with Molecular Diagnostics

Introduction to COVID-19 Testing

Diagnostic Tests

Molecular Tests

Antigen Tests

Antibody Tests

RT-PCR Emerges as an Effective Test to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic

RT-LAMP Assays Present Opportunity to Fast-Track and Push COVID-19 Testing

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth

Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries

Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018

Advances in Genome Sequencing to Spur the Gene Amplification Market

Molecular Diagnostics Progress to Increase Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies

Factors Driving Molecular Diagnostics Market

Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter

List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease

Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Results in Increased Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Emergence of LAMP as Alternative to RT-PCR

Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature

Burgeoning Geriatric Population - A Key Demand Driver for Gene Amplification Technologies

Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025

Growing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth

Advent of Isothermal DNA Amplification Techniques

Isothermal Amplification Method Gaining Traction in Field Applications

Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification

New CRISPR-Based System

Gene Amplification Plays Pivotal Role in Diagnosing Inherited Conditions

Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance

PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of Antimicrobial Agents

Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks: Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth

Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)

An Insight into Food Safety Testing Market by Technology

Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing

Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection

Status of Ban on GMO Corps in Select Countries

PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection

Technology Advancements

Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature

New England Biolabs Launches Rapid Colorimetric LAMP Assay Kit to Expedite COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing to Just 30 Minutes

Molecular Diagnostics in Water and Food Safety Analysis - Existing Challenges and New Developments

Molecular Diagnostics - Future Applications

Commercialized Isothermal Amplification Methods for Water and Food Analysis

