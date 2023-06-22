Global Gene Amplification Technologies Strategic Business Report 2023: Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Amplification Technologies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Gene Amplification Technologies estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Medical & Pharma, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.2% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Forensic & Identity Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.1% CAGR
The Gene Amplification Technologies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$385.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.9% and 9.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- bioMerieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|293
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$4.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$9.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Gene Amplification Technologies - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Gene Amplification
- Gene Amplification Technologies Market Poised to Register Rapid Growth
- Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) - The Most Widely used Gene Amplification Technology
- US Dominates the Gene Amplification Market
- Rise in COVID-19 Cases Drives the Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies
- Top Countries Affected by COVID-19 Outbreak: Total Cases and Cases Per Million Population
- COVID-19 and the Diagnostics
- COVID-19 Diagnostic Test Platforms
- Fighting the COVID-19 War with Molecular Diagnostics
- Introduction to COVID-19 Testing
- Diagnostic Tests
- Molecular Tests
- Antigen Tests
- Antibody Tests
- RT-PCR Emerges as an Effective Test to Combat COVID-19 Pandemic
- RT-LAMP Assays Present Opportunity to Fast-Track and Push COVID-19 Testing
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growth in Number of Genomics Projects Propels Market Growth
- Genomic Initiatives in Select Countries
- Total VC Funding (In US$ Million) in Genetics for the Years 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018
- Advances in Genome Sequencing to Spur the Gene Amplification Market
- Molecular Diagnostics Progress to Increase Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies
- Factors Driving Molecular Diagnostics Market
- Oncology Molecular Diagnostics to Witness Rapid Growth
- PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
- Prospects for Genetic Diagnostics and Testing Grow Brighter
- List of Select FDA-Cleared Genetic Tests by Disease
- Increasing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Results in Increased Demand for Gene Amplification Technologies
- PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
- Emergence of LAMP as Alternative to RT-PCR
- Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature
- Burgeoning Geriatric Population - A Key Demand Driver for Gene Amplification Technologies
- Global Population of 65+ Individuals (In 000s) by Region for the Years 2015, 2020 & 2025
- Growing Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market Growth
- Advent of Isothermal DNA Amplification Techniques
- Isothermal Amplification Method Gaining Traction in Field Applications
- Loop-Mediated Isothermal Amplification
- New CRISPR-Based System
- Gene Amplification Plays Pivotal Role in Diagnosing Inherited Conditions
- Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of Antimicrobial Resistance
- PCR-Based Nucleic Acid Amplification for Detection of Antimicrobial Agents
- Increase in Number and Complexity of Foodborne Outbreaks: Food Safety Testing Market Positioned for Growth
- Foodborne Illness Outbreak Investigations in the US (2019 & 2020)
- An Insight into Food Safety Testing Market by Technology
- Real-time PCR/qPCR Technologies Fundamental in Food Safety Testing
- Growing Concerns over GMOs Demand Rapid Tests for GMOs Detection
- Status of Ban on GMO Corps in Select Countries
- PCR Technique Plays a Vital Role in GMOs Detection
- Technology Advancements
- Advanced DNA Amplification Technique Works at Body Temperature
- New England Biolabs Launches Rapid Colorimetric LAMP Assay Kit to Expedite COVID-19 Diagnostic Testing to Just 30 Minutes
- Molecular Diagnostics in Water and Food Safety Analysis - Existing Challenges and New Developments
- Molecular Diagnostics - Future Applications
- Commercialized Isothermal Amplification Methods for Water and Food Analysis
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7m16sa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment