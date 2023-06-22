Global Fertility Services Market Opportunities and Strategies Report 2023-2032 Featuring Key Players - Vitrolife, Merck, Progyny, Monash IVF Group, & Virtus Health

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fertility Services Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2027 and reach $166,997.0 million in 2032.

The global fertility services market reached a value of nearly $47,174.4 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $47,174.4 million in 2022 to $90,138.5 million in 2027 at a rate of 13.8%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from high prevalence of PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), the increasing cases of premature ovarian failure, the rise in male infertility, insurance providers offering coverage for IVF (in vitro fertilization) procedures and the increase in same-sex couples. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were high cost of fertility services, low rates of IVF success, the increased chances of abnormality, risks and side effects associated with IVF and COVID-19 impact.



Going forward, the rising infertility rate, technological developments in fertility treatment, the growing adoption of fertility services to aid in pregnancy, the increasing government initiatives, the rise in disposable income and the growing trend of late parenthood will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the fertility services market in the future include inadequate reimbursement policies, stringent government policies, ethical concerns related to IVF, expensive treatment and the Russia-Ukraine war impact.



The fertility services market is segmented by procedure into assisted reproductive technology (ART), in-vitro fertilization and artificial insemination. The assisted reproductive technology (ART) market was the largest segment of the fertility services market segmented by procedure, accounting for 64.0% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the assisted reproductive technology (ART) segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fertility services market segmented by procedure, at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2022-2027.



The fertility services market is segmented by service into fresh non-donor, frozen non-donor, egg and embryo banking, fresh donor, and frozen donor. The fresh non-donor market was the largest segment of the fertility services market segmented by service accounting for 47.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the fresh non-donor segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fertility services market segmented by service, at a CAGR of 14.5% during 2022-2027.



The fertility services market is segmented by application into male and female. The female market was the largest segment of the fertility services market segmented by application, accounting for 50.2% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the male segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the fertility services market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 13.83% during 2022-2027.



Western Europe was the largest region in the fertility services market, accounting for 28.9% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and Asia-Pacific, then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the fertility services market will be OPEC and Eastern Europe where growth will be at CAGRs of 25.4% and 17.6% respectively. These will be followed by Asia Pacific and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.7% and 14.1% respectively.



Market-trend-based strategies for the fertility services market include focus on artificial intelligence in fertility services, technological advancements, preimplantation genetic testing for aneuploidy screening (PGT-A), DNA fragmentation index (DFI), blockchain-based fertility service apps, IoT (Internet of Things) in in-vitro fertilization services, strategic partnerships and mergers and acquisitions.



Player-adopted strategies in the fertility services market include strengthening business by technology advancement in services through strategic acquisitions, focus on bringing advancements in personalized fertility treatment and strengthening position in the fertility services market by increasing awareness about infertility.



Opportunity Analysis

The top opportunities in the fertility services market segmented by procedure will arise in the assisted reproductive technology (ART) segment, which will gain $32,664.0 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the fertility services market segmented by service will arise in the fresh non-donor segment, which will gain $21,607.5 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The top opportunities in the fertility services market segmented by application will arise in the female segment, which will gain $21,567.8 million of global annual sales by 2027.

The fertility services market size will gain the most in the USA at $10,826.1 million.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Vitrolife

Merck KGaA

Progyny Inc.

Monash IVF Group

Virtus Health

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 404 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $47174.4 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $166997 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Table Of Contents



3. List Of Figures



4. List Of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Fertility Services Market Definition And Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Procedure

6.4.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

6.4.2. In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF)

6.4.3. Artificial Insemination

6.5. Market Segmentation By Service

6.5.1. Fresh Non-Donor

6.5.2. Frozen Non-Donor

6.5.3. Egg And Embryo Banking

6.5.4. Fresh Donor

6.5.5. Frozen Donor

6.6. Market Segmentation By Application

6.6.1. Male

6.6.2. Female



7. Major Market Trends

7.1. Artificial Intelligence In Fertility Services

7.2. Technological Advancements

7.3. Preimplantation Genetic Testing For Aneuploidy Screening (PGT-A)

7.4. DNA Fragmentation Index (DFI)

7.5. Blockchain-Based Fertility Service Apps

7.6. IoT In In-Vitro Fertilization Services

7.7. Strategic Partnerships

7.8. Mergers And Acquisitions



8. Global Market Size and Growth

8.1. Market Size

8.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

8.2.1. Market Drivers 2017 - 2022

8.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

8.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

8.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 - 2027

8.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027



9. Global Fertility Services Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Fertility Services Market, Segmentation By Procedure, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.2. Global Fertility Services Market, Segmentation By Service, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

9.3. Global Fertility Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)



10. Fertility Services Market, Regional and Country Analysis

10.1. Global Fertility Services Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

10.2. Global Fertility Services Market, By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)



