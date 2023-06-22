Renowned Global Leader HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey I Inspires Audience at FGBMFI Seminar in Accra

Accra, Ghana, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey I, a highly respected global leader, delivered an inspiring speech at the recent Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI – Ghana) Seminar held at the African Regent Hotel in Accra, Ghana. The seminar focused on the theme "Empowering Leadership in the 21st Century" and brought together entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders from various sectors.



With his wealth of experience and profound insights, King Adamtey captivated the audience as he shared his perspectives on effective leadership strategies and the importance of fostering collaboration and innovation in today's rapidly changing world. His address emphasized the significance of visionary leadership that can adapt and thrive in the face of emerging challenges.



Drawing from his rich academic and business background, King Adamtey highlighted the critical role of continuous learning and personal development in achieving leadership success. He stressed the need for leaders to cultivate a growth mindset and embrace lifelong learning to navigate complex business landscapes and inspire their teams to achieve excellence.



During his speech, King Adamtey expressed concern over the growing trend of embracing foreign languages at the expense of native Ghanaian languages, which has led to a disconnection between generations and a decline in wisdom and values. He emphasized the significance of empowerment through negotiation in all aspects of life.



The audience resonated strongly with King Adamtey's speech as he shared his personal experiences and challenges in becoming a global leader. His anecdotes were a source of motivation and encouragement, urging participants to persevere, overcome obstacles, and strive for greatness in their respective fields.

The FGBMFI sincerely thanked King Adamtey for his enlightening contribution to the seminar and acknowledged his unwavering commitment to empowering leaders worldwide.

H.E. Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the wife of the Former Vice-President of the Republic of Ghana, bestowed an esteemed plaque upon King Adamtey, who graciously shared his extensive collection of authored books with enthusiastic seminar participants. This generous act aimed to foster knowledge sharing and inspire individuals to embrace the power of literature in promoting positive change. The event served as a testament to the enduring collaboration between H.E. Mrs. Matilda Amissah-Arthur and King Adamtey, highlighting their shared commitment to making a difference on a global scale.



The FGBMFI Seminar provided an invaluable platform for networking and knowledge exchange among attendees. Interactive sessions and insights from esteemed speakers like King Adamtey fostered a sense of community and inspired individuals to embrace their leadership potential and make a positive impact in their spheres of influence.





The organization looks forward to future collaborations and initiatives that promote the growth and development of individuals in business and leadership roles.



About HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey I:

HRM Drolor Bosso Adamtey I is a renowned global leader with extensive expertise in academia and business. Recognized for his thought leadership, King Adamtey has made significant contributions to various industries. His commitment lies in inspiring and empowering individuals to reach their full leadership potential. King Adamtey takes great pride in possessing dual citizenship in Ghana and the United States.



About FGBMFI:

The Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship International (FGBMFI) is a global organization dedicated to empowering individuals in the business world through Christian values and principles. FGBMFI provides a platform for networking, mentorship, and spiritual growth, enabling individuals to excel professionally and personally.

Attachments