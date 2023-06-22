Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2023: Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Gene Therapy estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Viral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Viral segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $628.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.8% CAGR
The Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$628.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$216.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 21.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 154 Featured) -
- Abeona Therapeutics Inc.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc
- Advantagene, Inc.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Amgen Inc
- Anchiano Therapeutics, Inc.
- AnGes, Inc.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.
- Biogen
- bluebird bio, Inc.
- Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG
- Editas Medicine, Inc.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc.
- Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals, plc.
- Juno Therapeutics, Inc
- Merck KGaA
- MolMed S.p.A.
- Novartis Gene Therapies
- Orchard Therapeutics plc
- REGENXBIO Inc.
- Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc.
- Sibiono GeneTech Co. Ltd.
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
- uniQure N.V.
- Voyager Therapeutics
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|411
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$1.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$5.9 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|22.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- A Prelude to Gene Therapy
- Classification of Gene Therapies
- COVID-19 Causes Gene Therapy Market to Buckle & Collapse
- COVID-19 Impact on Different Aspects of Gene Therapy
- Manufacturing & Delivery
- Research & Clinical Development
- Commercial Operations & Access
- Managing Derailed Operations
- Focus on Clinical Development Programs
- Targeting Manufacturing & Delivery Strategies
- Securing Supplies
- Remote Working
- Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19
- Gene Therapy - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- By Vector Type
- VIRAL VECTORS ACCOUNT FOR A MAJOR SHARE OF THE MARKET
- Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors
- Lentivirus
- NON-VIRAL VECTORS TO WITNESS FASTER GROWTH
- US and Europe Dominate the Gene Therapy Market
- Oncology Represents the Largest Indication for Gene Therapy
- Market Outlook
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Availability of Novel Therapies Drive Market Growth
- Select Approved Gene Therapy Products
- Adeno-associated Virus Vectors - A Leading Platform for Gene Therapy
- Lentiviral Vectors Witness Increasing Interest
- Rising Cancer Incidence Worldwide Spurs Demand for Gene Therapy
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
- Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million) by Region for 2018
- Compelling Level of Technology & Innovation to Ignite Gene Therapy
- Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases
- Gene Therapy Pivots M&A Activity in Dynamic Domain of Genomic Medicine
- M&As Rampant in Gene Therapy Space
- Gene Therapy Deals: 2018 and 2019
- Emphasis on Formulating Robust Regulatory Framework
- Strong Gene Therapy Pipeline
- Gene Therapy: Phase III Clinical Trials
- OHSU Implements First-Ever LCA10 Gene Therapy Clinical Trial with CRISPR
- Growing Funding for Gene Therapy Research
- Market Issues & Challenges
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q5ze85
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment