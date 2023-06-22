Global Gene Therapy Market Report 2023: Promising Gene Therapy Innovations for Treatment of Inherited Retinal Diseases

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gene Therapy: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gene Therapy estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Viral, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.7% CAGR and reach US$5.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Viral segment is readjusted to a revised 20.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $628.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.8% CAGR



The Gene Therapy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$628.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$216.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 19.8% and 21.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.5% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 411 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.0% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



