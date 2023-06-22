Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Strategic Business Report 2023: Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR
The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.
Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 98 Featured) -
- Abbott Laboratories
- Beckman Coulter Inc.
- Biobase Biodusty (Shandong), Co., Ltd.
- Dirui Industrial Co., Ltd.
- EKF Diagnostics
- ELITechGroup
- Erba Mannheim
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Genrui Biotech Inc.
- Hitachi High-Tech Corporation
- Horiba, Ltd.
- KPM Analytics, Inc.
- Medica Corporation
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics
- Randox Laboratories Ltd.
- SFRI SAS
- Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Shenzhen New Industries Biomedical Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Teco Diagnostics
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Trivitron Medical Systems (P) Ltd.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|581
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$13.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$19.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- A Prelude to Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Impact of COVID-19 and the Looming Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021
- World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
- Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market
- Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Attains Equilibrium following COVID-19 Acid Test
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Remain in Dynamic & Effervescent State
- Reagents & Metabolic Panel Test: Key Segments Catalyzing Growth of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market
- North America Displays Strongest Bonding with Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market
- Market Outlook
- Competition
- New Developments
- Market Challenges
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rising Aging Population Propels the Market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030
- Shrinking Form Factor of Core Laboratories
- Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers
- Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
- World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)
- Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
- Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth
- Portable Albumin Analyzers Gain Popularity
- Improvements in Clinical Laboratories Design to Drive Operational Efficiencies
- Continuous Flow Analysis Registers Significant Growth
- Growing Automation Propels Market Growth
- Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
- World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
- Supplementing Labs and Automated Instrumentation
- Picking a Chemical Analyzer
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Demand for market
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023
- Clinical Chemistry Keeps Buzzing & Boasts Ample Room for Product Innovations
- Influx of New Assays & Biomarkers Propels Market Growth
- Focus on New Connections and Data
- Focus on Research and Development
- Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth
- Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
- Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
