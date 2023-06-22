Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Strategic Business Report 2023: Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clinical Chemistry Analyzers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers estimated at US$13.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Reagents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5% CAGR and reach US$12.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Analyzers segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.1% CAGR



The Clinical Chemistry Analyzers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 581 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Impact of COVID-19 and the Looming Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of COVID-19 on Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market Attains Equilibrium following COVID-19 Acid Test

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Global Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market to Remain in Dynamic & Effervescent State

Reagents & Metabolic Panel Test: Key Segments Catalyzing Growth of Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

North America Displays Strongest Bonding with Clinical Chemistry Analyzers Market

Market Outlook

Competition

New Developments

Market Challenges

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Aging Population Propels the Market for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Shrinking Form Factor of Core Laboratories

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Propels the Need for Clinical Chemistry Analyzers

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Dry Chemistry Analyzers Register Steady Growth

Portable Albumin Analyzers Gain Popularity

Improvements in Clinical Laboratories Design to Drive Operational Efficiencies

Continuous Flow Analysis Registers Significant Growth

Growing Automation Propels Market Growth

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Supplementing Labs and Automated Instrumentation

Picking a Chemical Analyzer

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Drives the Demand for market

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Clinical Chemistry Keeps Buzzing & Boasts Ample Room for Product Innovations

Influx of New Assays & Biomarkers Propels Market Growth

Focus on New Connections and Data

Focus on Research and Development

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Amplify Growth

Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

