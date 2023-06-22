Crypto Payment App, Oobit, Announces Fireblocks Integration Ahead of European Launch

Vilnius, Lithuania, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oobit, a leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions, is pleased to announce its integration with Fireblocks, an easy-to-use platform to create new blockchain-based products and manage day-to-day digital asset operations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies as they join forces ahead of Oobit’s Crypto Tap-to-Pay launch in Europe & UK this summer.

Oobit aims to bridge the gap between cryptocurrency and traditional finance to provide a solution that will allow the seamless adoption of crypto in everyday life. By integrating with Fireblocks, Oobit gains access to an extensive network of partners, protocols, banks, and ecosystems.

"Our integration with Fireblocks not only opens doors for potential collaborations but also enables us to expedite the setup process with new partners. As Fireblocks is already integrated with major players in the market, we can seamlessly connect with these entities, eliminating the need for extensive integration efforts from scratch," said Amram Adar CEO of Oobit.

Stephen Richardson, Managing Director, Financial Markets at Fireblocks, said, “We are excited to support Oobit’s vision of making it easier for users to pay with crypto with the launch of their new Tap-to-Pay feature. Fireblocks employs next-generation, institutional-grade technology so Oobit users can rest assured that their digital assets are safe and secure.”

Fireblocks has established itself as the leading enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing and issuing digital assets. With partnerships and integrations spanning across major players in the market, Fireblocks has earned the trust of over 1,800 financial institutions, having secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets to date.

Oobit is a mobile payments app that provides a seamless crypto payment experience, comparable to Apple Pay but with crypto. With Oobit, users can conveniently make crypto payments anytime and anywhere by utilizing existing VISA/Mastercard POS terminals. Additionally, Oobit enables merchants to receive payments in their local fiat currency, eliminating the risks typically associated with crypto transactions. The feature is set to launch this summer, where European & UK Passport holders will be able to use the app for in-store transactions globally. Oobit technologies UAB, headquartered in Lithuania, strategically positions itself to access the vast and economically significant European market. With its presence in Lithuania, Oobit is well-positioned to offer its services throughout the European Economic Area (EEA) and beyond.

The collaboration between Oobit and Fireblocks is expected to bring forth new opportunities and improved services for cryptocurrency users, further promoting the mainstream adoption and integration of digital assets.

About Oobit

Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Users can enjoy a crypto Tap-to-Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. Since 2017, Oobit has been spearheading the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for goods and services. The app is designed to provide a secure, practical, and user-friendly solution for individuals to effortlessly utilize their crypto in everyday transactions.

About Fireblocks

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering a secure infrastructure for moving, storing, and issuing digital assets. Fireblocks supports exchanges, lending desks, custodians, banks, trading desks, and hedge funds to securely scale digital asset operations through the Fireblocks Network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. Fireblocks serves over 1,800 financial institutions, has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets and has a unique insurance policy that covers assets in storage and transit. Some of the biggest trading desks have switched to Fireblocks because it's the only solution that CISOs and Ops Teams both love.

