Non-Animal Alternatives Testing Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032: Increasing Collaborations & Rising Initiatives and Grants To Promote Animal-Free Testing

The global non-animal alternatives testing market reached a value of nearly $1,863.7 million in 2022, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5% since 2017. The market is expected to grow from $1,863.7 million in 2022 to $3,222.5 million in 2027 at a rate of 11.6%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2027 and reach $5,561.7 million in 2032.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, the high costs of animal studies, the increasing adoption of in-vitro and in-silico technologies in basic research, the rising investments and the rise in research grants for developing alternative technologies and the increasing social awareness against animal cruelty.



Going forward, government programs for non-animal alternative testing, the rise in the number of research and development activities and ethical concerns on animal experimentations will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the non-animal alternatives testing market in the future include lack of predictive ability of in vitro testing over in vivo testing and the rise in need for skilled resources for the development of OOC technology.



The non-animal alternatives testing market is segmented by technology into cell culture technology, high throughput technology, molecular imaging, omics technology and other technologies. The cell culture technology market was the largest segment of the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by technology, accounting for 51.8% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the other technologies segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by technology, at a CAGR of 16.3% during 2022-2027.



The non-animal alternatives testing market is segmented by method into cellular assay, biochemical assay, in silico, and ex-vivo. The cellular assay market was the largest segment of the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by method, accounting for 42.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the ex-vivo segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by method, at a CAGR of 12.1% during 2022-2027.



The non-animal alternatives testing market is segmented by end-user into pharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products, diagnostics, chemicals industry, food and beverage industry and other end users. The pharmaceutical industry market was the largest segment of the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by end-user, accounting for 40.6% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the pharmaceutical industry segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by end-user, at a CAGR of 12.0% during 2022-2027.



North America was the largest region in the non-animal alternatives testing market, accounting for 34.5% of the total in 2022. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the non-animal alternatives testing market will be the Middle East and Asia Pacific where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.4% and 13.7% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.9% and 11.4% respectively.



The non-animal alternatives testing market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 7.45% of the total market in 2021. Evotec SE (Cyprotex) was the largest competitor with 2.84% share of the market, followed by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. with 1.27%, BioIVT with 0.80%, Emulate, Inc with 0.71%, MatTek Corporation with 0.38%, SGS SA with 0.36%, Gentronix Limited with 0.30%, Promega Corporation with 0.29%, InSphero with 0.25%, and VITROCELL Systems GmbH with 0.25%.



Market-trend-based strategies for the non-animal alternatives testing market include focus on advancing OOC technology, focus on use of in silico trials, developing advanced 3D bio-printed organs and tissues, use of model organisms, collaborations and partnerships, and rising initiatives and grants to promote animal-free testing.



Player-adopted strategies in the non-animal alternatives testing market include expanding technology and research and development capabilities by acquiring companies with the same business, strengthening business by launching systems for in vivo and another testing, strengthening business by acquiring companies with the same business, strengthening product portfolio by investing in business, and increasing awareness about 3D biomanufacturing and in vitro analysis services by collaborating with companies having the same business.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the non-animal alternatives testing companies to focus on OOC (organ-on-chip) tools, focus on use of in silico trials, focus on use of model organisms, focus on 3D-printed organs, establish operations in emerging markets, focus on partnerships and collaborations, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions and continue to target fast-growing end-users.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 367 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $1863.7 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $5561.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.6% Regions Covered Global

The top opportunities in the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by technology will arise in the cell culture technology segment, which will gain $703.7 million of global annual sales by 2027.The top opportunities in the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by method will arise in the cellular assay segment, which will gain $581.1 million of global annual sales by 2027.The top opportunities in the non-animal alternatives testing market segmented by end-user will arise in the pharmaceutical industry segment, which will gain $576.1 million of global annual sales by 2027.The non-animal alternatives testing market size will gain the most in USA at $417.4 million.

