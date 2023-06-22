Café Valley® Invests Over Five Million in Manufacturing Capabilities at Marion, Indiana Facility

PHOENIX, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley® today announced it invested more than $5 million in its Marion, Ind. facility by adding high-speed production equipment to accommodate its new 12-count and 24-count Mini Cupcake product line. The investment has resulted in 83 job opportunities for numerous employment levels across first-to-third shifts.



Café Valley will host a hiring event on Monday, June 26 from 9 a.m. to Noon and 2 to 5 p.m. at its Marion facility located at 3701 S. Adams Street. Job opportunities will be offered on-the-spot for select candidates with wages starting at $15 per hour for entry-level first-shift positions and $17 per hour for entry level second-and-third shift positions.

“At Café Valley, we firmly believe in maximizing opportunity for the communities we serve,” said Brian Owens, Chief Executive Officer at Café Valley. “By investing in our facilities, we’re also investing in our local communities by adding jobs with competitive pay and numerous benefits. We are eager to grow our team in Marion because of this manufacturing investment and new product line.”

Café Valley offers a fast-track career pathing program to cultivate ownership and opportunity from day one. The program allows entry level staff to follow a promotional path from production team member to supervisor in training – in some instances – within the course of a year. Throughout the year, staff members could earn several pay increases, with higher wages offered to second-and-third shift workers. A full range of healthcare and wellness benefits, 401K match, and paid time off is also offered.

The more than $5 million investment comes one month after Café Valley announced the launch of its highly anticipated mini cupcake product line. Available in a variety of flavors, Café Valley’s new Everyday Mini Cupcakes and Seasonal Mini Cupcakes will be sold at select grocers nationwide beginning this summer.

“Mini iced cupcakes are a core offering in many retailers across the country and drive significant excitement to the in-store bakery category,” said Matt Goldthwaite, Senior Vice President of Sales at Café Valley. “We’ve received tremendous feedback on our new mini iced cupcakes and are excited to get them in consumers’ hands.”

Café Valley currently employs 560 team members at its Marion facility.

For more information on Café Valley’s job opportunities, visit: cafevalleyjobs.com. For more information on Café Valley’s product offerings, visit: cafevalley.com.

About Café Valley Bakery:

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include cupcakes, croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini Bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit cafevalley.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emma Wach

ewach@lambert.com

Lambert

630.390.8474

MEDIA ASSETS: https://bit.ly/cafevalleycupcakes



