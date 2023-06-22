Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Investor Presentation

22 June 2023

DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn will provide a live investor update presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 13 July 2023 at 11:00am.

The presentation is open to all, including existing and potential shareholders.

Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/downing-strategic-micro-cap-investment-trust-plc/register-investor

Investors who already follow DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.