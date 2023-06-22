Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc
LEI: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69
Investor Presentation
22 June 2023
DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC is pleased to announce that Judith MacKenzie and Nick Hawthorn will provide a live investor update presentation via the Investor Meet Company platform on 13 July 2023 at 11:00am.
The presentation is open to all, including existing and potential shareholders.
Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC via:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/downing-strategic-micro-cap-investment-trust-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.