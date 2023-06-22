Global Forensic Technology Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $10.65 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 9.9%

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Forensic Technology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (PCR, Capillary Electrophoresis), By Services (DNA Profiling, Chemical Analysis) By Application, By Location, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global forensic technology market size is expected to reach USD 10.65 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Novel innovations in Research & Development (R&D) of criminal sciences have introduced progressive techniques which have increased the efficiency of forensic analysis.



Several government initiatives undertaken to attain sustained development in research related to criminal science are broadening the market space. For instance, in March 2022 The Forensic Technology Center of Excellence undertook an initiative and assisted the National Institute of Justice (NIJ) to conduct NIJ forensic science research and development (R&D) symposium. This R&D symposium aims to discuss, discover, and share new approaches and applications in increasing the impact of forensic sciences.



Furthermore, the surge in the number of rapes, murders, robberies, and homicides is the major factor boosting the necessity for criminological studies.

Technological developments in forensic laboratories and infrastructure are widening the growth prospects of the market. Recent advancements, such as automated extraction methodologies, predictive dual quantitation assay, next-generation STR multiplexes, and mini-STR kits further enhance the analysis of degraded and compromised samples thereby improving forensic capabilities.

However, stringent regulatory constraints are expected to limit the growth of the forensic technology industry in emerging countries. Federal agencies are bound to adhere to Quality Assurance Standards (QAS), including testing standards for the proficiency of forensic laboratories and analysts, involved in conducting DNA analyses. In addition, the lack of skilled professionals and the high cost of advanced forensic techniques are some of the factors restraining the growth of the global market to some extent.

Forensic Technology Market Report Highlights

By type, the capillary electrophoresis segment held the dominant share in 2022. This technique is broadly used owing to its micro sampling capabilities, ease of sample preparation, and simple detection methods

By services, the chemical analysis segment dominated in 2022. The wide range of applications of chemical analysis in fingerprinting, bloodstain pattern analysis, alcohol testing, serology, fire debris analysis, analysis of trace evidence, and toxicology studies among others are expected to boost the segment's growth

By application, the judicial/law enforcement segment held a large share in 2022, due to the constant efforts by government authorities globally to generate DNA databases are the key growth contributing factor

By location, laboratory forensics technology accounted for the largest share in 2022. This can be attributed to the presence of testing instruments, that are massive in nature and designed for the analysis of a huge volume of samples

North America dominated the global market in 2022, due to the growing incidence of criminal cases and results in the increase in crime scene analyses in the region

The Asia Pacific is projected to grow considerably in the future owing to the rising awareness regarding various analytical technologies and rising investments in the region for criminal identification

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $4.88 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $10.65 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

