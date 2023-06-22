MannKind Launches Inhale-3 Study to Address the Most Important Unmet Need Today in Adults Living With Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

Large trial in adults comparing A1c and mealtime control when switching from injectable insulin or pumps to inhaled insulin (Afrezza ® (insulin human) Inhalation Powder)

(insulin human) Inhalation Powder) Time-in-range during waking hours remains a challenge despite advances in diabetes technology

Lack of mealtime control is the underlying issue preventing approximately 80%(1) of the T1D population from achieving A1c goal



DANBURY, Conn. and WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif., June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MannKind Corporation (Nasdaq: MNKD), a company focused on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products and devices for patients with endocrine and orphan lung diseases, announced today that it is launching the INHALE-3 study to address the most important unmet need today in adults living with T1D.

“This large study is planned to assess improvement in mealtime glycemic control, which continues to be a serious challenge for the majority of people living with type 1 diabetes,” said Michael Castagna, PharmD, Chief Executive Officer of MannKind Corporation. “INHALE-3 will study the effect of Afrezza on mealtime control, which has a time-action profile that closely mimics that of physiologic insulin in the first 120 minutes after a meal.”

INHALE-3 is a 17-week randomized controlled trial with a 13-week extension. The study will randomly assign participants over 18 years of age with T1D who are using MDI, an automated insulin delivery (AID) system, or a pump without automation to either continue their usual care or adopt an insulin regimen of basal injections plus Afrezza. Both arms will utilize continuous glucose monitoring to assess mealtime control and A1c levels.

“People living with diabetes deserve options and innovation that can reduce burdens and provide impactful glucose control,” said Dr. Irl B. Hirsch, Professor of Medicine and Diabetes Treatment and Teaching Chair at the University of Washington. “As protocol chair for the INHALE-3 study, I am looking forward to working with leading clinical sites across the country to collect meaningful data regarding the use of inhaled insulin.”

Approximately 120 patients will be randomized in the study conducted in collaboration with the Jaeb Center for Health Research and 20 sites across the country, including the Joslin Diabetes Center, the Barbara Davis Center for Diabetes, the University of Washington Diabetes Institute, Northwestern University, Mayo Clinic, and University of North Carolina Diabetes Care Center.

For more information on INHALE-3 and the list of participating sites, please visit: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT05904743 .

