Alzheimer’s Disease Market Size and Trend Report including Epidemiology, Disease Management, Pipeline Analysis, Competitor Assessment, Unmet Needs, Clinical Trial Strategies and Forecast to 2030

Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that is characterized by memory loss, cognitive impairment, and functional decline.Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is a phase of the AD continuum in which a gradually progressive cognitive decline occurs and may even become clinically relevant.



According to the pathology of the disease, MCI typically occurs after a long (10 years or more) asymptomatic preclinical phase and precedes AD dementia, therefore connecting asymptomatic preclinical AD to the symptomatic phases.



The current competitive landscape in AD mostly consists of symptomatic treatments, of which acetylcholinesterase inhibitors have been the first line of therapy for AD for nearly two decades.However, the market landscape is set to undergo rapid changes in the next decade, driven by advancing diagnostic capabilities and growing social awareness of the disease.



The first disease-modifying therapies (DMTs) have been approved, which will bring about a new era in the treatment of this neurodegenerative condition. As a global push is made for early diagnosis and treatment, there will be a surge in the number of AD patients who require effective therapies.



The prevalence of AD is increasing in line with an aging global population in the 8MM.

The current competitive landscape in AD mostly consists of symptomatic treatments, of which the acetylcholinesterases are the most commonly prescribed drug class for managing AD.

The greatest unmet need in the AD market is for curative treatments, followed by wider availability of disease modifying therapies.

The AD pipeline is is diverse with a wide variety of unique mechanisms of action present, highlighting the poorly understood nature of the disease and the many mechanism thought to be involved in disease pathology.

The AD market will exhibit significant growth between 2020 and 2030, driven by the launch of 23 pipeline agents, including several drug candidates that have the potential to modify the underlying cause of the disease.



