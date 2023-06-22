Voice of Employee (VoE) Analytics for Customer Experience Success: Top 10 Trends Impacting the VoE Market - Improving Employee Experience a Top Business Priority to Unlocking Future Growth Potential

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Voice of Employee Analytics for Customer Experience Success" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report discusses the top three strategic imperatives in the global VoE industry, solutions used to gather VoE data, EX and CX correlation, VoE evolution over the years, aspects impacting EX and VoE in 2023, top 10 trends, growth drivers, restraints, and growth opportunities in the VoE analytics market.

VoE is the voice of the employee that is collected and analyzed systematically using a VoE analytics tool. Businesses use VoE tools to collect employee ideas, grievances, suggestions, and requirements about the workplace to measure employee experience (EX) and engagement. VoE data and insights are used to boost EX to increase employee retention, engagement, and job satisfaction, and improve employee performance.

EX is a top business priority because of the proven correlation between an engaged employee's experience and a better customer experience. Therefore, employee listening and voice of the employee (VoE) analytics solutions have become crucial areas of investment for businesses as customer retention surges in priority.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Definitions

Relevant Definitions

2. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Global Voice of Employee Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

3. Introduction to the Voice of the Employee

Introduction to Voice of Employee (VoE)

5 Stages of the Employee Lifecycle

Solutions to Gather VoE Data

Employee Experience and Customer Experience Correlation

VoE Evolution

4. Top VoE Trends to Watch

Top 10 Trends Impacting the VoE Market

Aspects Impacting EX and VoE in 2023

5. Key Growth Drivers and Restraints

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

6. VoE Analytics Solutions Provider Landscape

VoE Analytics Solutions Provider Examples

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1 - Partnerships and Acquisitions

Growth Opportunity 2 - Enhancement of Visualization and Reporting Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 3 - Emphasis on Security and Data Compliance

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tj1xyz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.