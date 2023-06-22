Australian Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions Industry Survey 2023: Sustainability, AI, IoT, and Predictive & Big Data Analytics are Key Areas

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Voice of Customer Survey: Australian Logistics Service Delivery Fleet, Asset Tracking, and Shipment Monitoring Solutions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents the findings of the survey conducted by the analyst to understand fleet & asset tracking and shipment monitoring in the Australian logistics service delivery market.

The survey includes responses from decision-makers and key influencers from multinational and local organizations directly involved in fleet & logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring. The analyst connected with 20 organizations to understand customer sentiments, factors behind solution adoption, and the major pain points and unmet needs. The survey's responses help identify emerging supply chain and logistics technology trends pertaining to fleet & logistics asset tracking and shipment monitoring solutions.



The survey includes data points for fleet, heavy, returnable, and other warehouse assets. The questions on asset tracking cover the types of assets tracked, connectivity technologies and types of platforms currently used, plans to implement Internet of Things (IoT) technologies, likeliness to deploy logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations behind the purchase of fleet tracking and logistics service delivery asset tracking solutions, and major pain points and unmet needs in current solutions.

The questionnaire on shipment monitoring covers connectivity technologies and types of platforms currently used for monitoring shipment/cargo, likeliness to deploy shipment/cargo monitoring solutions in the next 2 years, key motivations driving the purchase of a new shipment/cargo monitoring solution, and major pain points and unmet needs in the current solution.

The survey reveals that sustainability, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, and predictive & big data analytics are the key areas that hold future growth potential. Logistics companies are prioritizing these areas for resource allocation and investments for the next two years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Research Definitions, Objectives, & Methodology

Research Definitions

Research Objectives

Defining Digital Edge

Research Hypotheses

3. Fleet & Logistics Asset Tracking: Australia

An Overview of the Fleet & Logistics Assets Tracked

Connectivity Technologies Used for Tracking Fleet

Connectivity Technologies Used for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Implementation of IoT Technologies for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Platforms Used for Tracking Logistics Service Delivery Assets

Deployment of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing Purchase of Fleet Tracking Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing Purchase of Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

Major Pain Points/Unmet Needs in Logistics Service Delivery Asset Tracking Solutions

4. Shipment Monitoring

Connectivity Technologies Used for Monitoring Shipment/Cargo

Platform Used for Monitoring Shipment/Cargo

Deployment of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

Key Motivators Influencing Purchase of Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

Major Pain Points/Unmet Needs in Shipment/Cargo Monitoring Solutions

5. Emerging Technology Trends

Investments in Future Technologies for Supply Chain and Logistics

6. Key Takeaways

Key Takeaways: Fleet & Logistics Asset Tracking

Key Takeaways: Shipment/Cargo Monitoring

