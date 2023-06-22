Impact Assessment of Smart Sensors in Industrial Automation. 2023 Industry Research Report - Focus Areas Include Development of Sensor Devices, Connected Systems, and Analytics, and System Integration

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Impact Assessment of Smart Sensors in Industrial Automation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report covers the current state and impact of smart sensor technologies on industrial automation processes and provides an outlook on future developments.

Smart sensors employ microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) and very-large-scale integration (VLSI) technology to function effectively. A smart sensor is a device that receives input from the physical world, and upon detection, leverages internal computing power to carry out predefined actions to provide optimized output. Key operations of smart sensors include measurement, configuration, verification, and communication.

Performance capabilities, such as data processing, communication, multi-sensing, decision-making, and self-calibration/correction enable smart sensors to be employed in industrial applications. Optical sensing, UV and infrared detection, biological hazard identification, structural monitoring, and floor mapping are some of the current opportunities provided by smart sensors in an industrial setting.



Research efforts are driving technological developments in quantum sensing and neuromorphic chip-based sensors and leading to new application areas for smart sensors, such as continuous remote sensing in structural monitoring and sustainable IIoT infrastructure in remote locations and self-aware industrial equipment.

The growing demand for decentralized and localized sensing electronic devices because of rapid digitization and the ability to carry out continuous remote monitoring across different industries (e.g., healthcare, industrial) are key market drivers. The reduced burden on centralized computing systems and better reliability due to the lack of dependence on a single system will drive adoption in the future.

The research report covers the following topics:

Significance of the smart sensor and different configurations

Recent trends and developments driving market opportunities

Factors influencing technology development and Adoption

Key innovators and key technologies driving smart sensor advancements

Key growth opportunities in the industrial automation sector

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Smart Sensor Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

Key Findings

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Technology Development Landscape

Smart Sensor Architecture and Relevance

Smart Sensor Generic Architecture

The Significance of Smart Sensors

Advantages of Employing Intelligent Sensors in Industrial Automation

Trends Driving Adoption of Smart Sensors in Industrial Automation

Smart Sensors, a Compliment to Advanced Emerging Technologies

4. Assessment of Patent and Funding Trends

Patent Research Focus Areas

Technology Convergence and Exploration of New Applications and Opportunities

Key Funding Focus Areas and Initiatives Include the Development of Sensor Devices, Connected Systems, and Analytics, and System Integration

Growing Automation and Ongoing R&D

5. Assessment of Industry Impact and Technology Strategies

Impact Assessment of Industries and Applications

Viewpoint on Key Industries Impacted by Industrial Smart Sensors

Technology Strategy 1: Start-up Leveraging ML-based Analytics System to Improve Overall Efficiency

Technology Strategy 2: Automation Major's Partnership with Materials Provider to Develop an Integrated Automated System

Case Study: Smart MEMS Pressure Sensors Enhance Efficiency of Smart Factory

Competitive Assessment of Smart Sensors using Porter's Five Force Model

Smart Sensors to Drive Digital Upskilling and Social Enterprise Mega Trends

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Prescriptive Analytics

Growth Opportunity 2: Industrial Metaverse

Growth Opportunity 3: IO-Link

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

8. Next Steps

