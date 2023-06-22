New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Butadiene Industry Installed Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region and Countries Including Details of All Active Plants, Planned and Announced Projects to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469965/?utm_source=GNW



Around 41 planned and announced Butadiene projects are expected to come online, predominantly in Asia, followed by Middle East over the upcoming years.Among countries, China is expected to lead Butadiene capacity additions by 2027, followed by India and Iran.



Vista Energy Arghavan Co, Reliance Industries Ltd and Haldia Petrochemicals Ltd are the top three companies by planned and announced capacity additions globally over the upcoming years.



Scope

- Global Butadiene capacity outlook by region

- Global Butadiene outlook by country

- Butadiene planned and announced projects details

- Capacity share of the major Butadiene producers globally

- Global Butadiene capital expenditure outlook by region

- Global Butadiene capital expenditure outlook by country



Reasons to Buy

- Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, planned, and announced Butadiene plants globally

- Identify opportunities in the global Butadiene industry with the help of upcoming projects and capital expenditure outlook

- Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong historical and forecast of Butadiene capacity data

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469965/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________