Global Plastic Market Report 2023: Shift In Trend Toward Replacement of Glass & Metals Drives Growth

Dublin, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (PVC, PET, ABS, PBT), By End-use (Packaging, Construction), By Application (Injection Molding, Calendering), By Region, And Segment Forecasts 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global plastic market size is anticipated to reach USD 824.46 billion by 2030., growing at a CAGR of 3.98% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasing automotive production and subsequent rise in plastics consumption in automotive component fabrication because of regulatory policies pertaining to vehicular weight reduction and fuel efficiency are expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

Plastics facilitate fuel saving in automotive applications on account of reduced car weight and density as compared to conventional materials, such as metals or rubber. Since the last decade, there has been a substantial demand for the product as a replacement for metals and ferrous alloys across various industries, such as consumer goods, automotive, and industrial machinery.



The growth of the market criticality lies in various factors, such as the ever-increasing requirement of end-users in terms of product specification and versatility influencing consumption dynamics. Other factors, such as socio-political events, production process, and feedstock availability, also have a significant impact on industry trends.

Rapidly developing construction and automobile markets in Asia Pacific are expected to increase the product demand for interiors, exteriors, and under-hood components. Its major applications include under-hood components in the automotive industry, building interiors & exteriors in the construction & infrastructure industries, and various applications in electronics and durables. The outbreak of COVID-19 has fueled product demand in the medical end-use industry.



Companies are focusing on increasing their resources and production capabilities to meet the rising demand. For instance, in April 2023, Plastics Unlimited Inc. completed a 30,000 sq. ft. expansion of its manufacturing facility located in Iowa, U.S. which offers plastic urethane molding, thermoforming, design, part trimming, and tooling.

The extrusion application segment is anticipated to progress at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. It is widely used to produce straws, hoses, pipes, and window frames. Increasing demand for these products from the packaging and construction industries is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the extrusion application segment during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

BASF SE

SABIC

Dow Inc

DuPont de Nemours, Inc

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Arkema

Celanese Corporation

Eastman Chemical Company

Chevron Phillips Chemical Co., LLC

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Covestro AG

Toray Industries, Inc.

Mitsui & Co. Plastics Ltd.

Plastic Market Report Highlights

The global market was valued at USD 609.01 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% from 2023 to 2030

Globally, polyether ether ketone is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.2%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period

Increasing demand from medical applications, such as housing, valves, switches, guide components, sleeves, adapters, reducers, cylinders, and ventilators, is anticipated to positively impact the segment growth during the forecast period

Over the past few years, various strategic initiatives were recorded by key companies to boost their industry position

For instance, in April 2023, Charter Next Generation announced an expansion with an investment of USD 270 million in a plastic film factory located in Milton, Wisconsin, U.S.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $609.01 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $824.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Plastic Market: Variables And Trends

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Global Plastic Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Price Trend Analysis, 2019 - 2030 USD/Kg

3.3.1 Polyethylene (PE)

3.3.2 Polypropylene (PP)

3.3.3 Polyurethane (PU)

3.3.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

3.3.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

3.3.6 Polystyrene (PS)

3.3.7 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

3.3.8 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

3.3.9 Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)

3.3.10 Epoxy Polymers

3.3.11 Liquid Crystal Polymers

3.3.12 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

3.3.13 Polycarbonate (PC)

3.3.14 Polyamide (PA)

3.3.15 Polysulfone (PSU

3.3.16 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

3.4 Plastic Market: Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1 Raw Material Trends

3.4.2 Value Addition Stages

3.4.3 Manufacturing Trends

3.5 Technology Overview

3.5.1 Technology Timeline

3.6 Regulatory Framework

3.6.1 Product Classification Codes

3.6.2 Standard & Compliances

3.6.3 Safety

3.6.3.1 Polyethylene (PE)

3.6.3.2 Polypropylene (PP)

3.6.3.3 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS

3.6.3.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

3.7 Market Dynamics

3.7.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.7.1.1 Growth Of Key End-Use Industries

3.7.1.2 Shift In Trend Toward Replacement Of Glass & Metals

3.7.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis

3.7.2.1 Stringent Rules & Regulations

3.7.3 Industry Challenges

3.7.3.1 Volatile Raw Material Prices

3.8 Industry Analysis Tools

3.8.1 Porter's Analysis

3.9 Macroeconomic Analysis

3.9.1.1 Gross Domestic Product, By Countries

3.9.1.2 Per Capita Consumption Of Plastics By Country, 2022 (In Kg)

3.10 Impact Of Covid 19 On Global Plastic Market

3.11 Eastern European Geopolitical Implication Overview

3.12 Uncertainty Surrounding Economic Recession



Chapter 4 Plastic Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Plastic Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (Kilotons) (USD Million)

4.3.1 Polyethylene (PE)

4.3.2 Polypropylene (PP)

4.3.3 Polyurethane (PU)

4.3.4 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.3.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

4.3.6 Polystyrene (PS)

4.3.7 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

4.3.8 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

4.3.9 Polyphenylene Oxide (PPO)

4.3.10 Epoxy Polymers

4.3.11 Liquid Crystal Polymers

4.3.12 Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

4.3.13 Polycarbonate (PC)

4.3.14 Polyamide (PA)

4.3.15 Polysulfone (PSU)

4.3.16 Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU)

4.3.17 Others



Chapter 5 Plastic Market: End-Use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1 End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 End-Use Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.3 Plastic Market Estimates & Forecast, By End-Use (Kilotons) (USD Million)

5.3.1 Packaging

5.3.2 Construction

5.3.3 Electricals & Electronics

5.3.4 Automotive

5.3.5 Medical Devices

5.3.6 Agriculture

5.3.7 Furniture & Bedding

5.3.8 Consumer Goods

5.3.9 Utility

5.3.10 Others



Chapter 6 Plastic Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.2 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

6.3 Plastic Market Estimates & Forecast, By Application (Kilotons) (USD Million)

6.3.1 Injection Molding

6.3.2 Blow Molding

6.3.3 Roto Molding

6.3.4 Compression Molding

6.3.5 Casting

6.3.6 Thermoforming

6.3.7 Extrusion

6.3.8 Calendering

6.3.9 Others



Chapter 7 Plastic Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8 Plastic Market - Competitive Landscape

8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

8.2 Company Categorization

8.3 Participant's Overview

8.4 Financial Performance

8.5 Product Benchmarking

8.7 Company Heat Map Analysis

8.8 Strategy Mapping

8.8.1 Expansion

8.8.2 Mergers & Acquisition

8.8.3 Collaboration

8.8.4 New Product Launches

8.8.5 Research & Development

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr4w7p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment