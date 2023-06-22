New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aircraft Engine Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469869/?utm_source=GNW





The Aircraft Engine Market Report 2023-2033





Rising Demand for Zero-emission Aircraft



Increasingly strict emission regulations have prompted manufacturers to adopt the zero-emission concept. The engine manufacturers will play a crucial role in the aviation industry’s transition to the new concept. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is an integral element of the aviation industry’s plan to reduce CO2 emissions, as corporations such as Airbus and Boeing aim for 100% SAF flights.





The pressing issue of mitigating carbon emissions remains a significant concern for the industry, and all parties acknowledge and appreciate the urgency of prompt intervention. The aviation industry is currently facing several noteworthy challenges, including the implementation of environmental levies and regulations, and the growing emphasis on Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) concerns among investors.





Whilst aviation accounts for roughly 2.5% of worldwide carbon dioxide emissions, the means by which it can effectively mitigate its carbon footprint is less apparent in comparison to other sectors. Offsetting represents a potential strategy for mitigating present carbon emissions, albeit one that necessitates heightened oversight and regulation and is generally regarded as a provisional rather than a lasting remedy.





Aircraft engines traditionally rely on conventional jet fuel, which is derived from fossil fuels. However, the combustion of fossil fuels releases significant amounts of carbon dioxide (CO2) and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere, contributing to climate change. To address this issue, Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) has emerged as a sustainable alternative that can help reduce the aviation sector’s carbon footprint.





Integrating SAF into aircraft engines is relevant not only from an environmental perspective but also in terms of regulatory compliance and industry sustainability goals. Airlines and aircraft manufacturers are actively exploring and adopting SAF as part of their efforts to achieve carbon neutrality and reduce their carbon emissions. Governments and regulatory bodies are also supporting the use of SAF through incentives, mandates, and policy frameworks to accelerate its adoption in the aviation sector.





The primary immediate concern pertains to Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), however, there exist noteworthy obstacles in terms of supply and cost. Certain lessors have investigated intriguing collaborations concerning Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), however, a collaborative and more synchronised endeavour is imperative throughout the entire aviation industry, as well as from governments worldwide, if SAF is to fulfil the carbon reduction objectives envisioned by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).





Stringent Regulatory Environment for Aircraft Engine Manufacturing to Restrain Industry Growth



The aerospace industry has extremely stringent passenger and aircraft safety regulations. As a result, the aviation industry has created regulatory standards to address these issues and continues to modify them to attain the highest safety standard for the industry’s safety and development. Therefore, aircraft engine manufacturers must also develop new products to meet these requirements.





One of these regulatory requirements is the replacement of bulkier engine components with lighter metal components. Thus, maintenance services provided by key participants in the market for aircraft engines are required to maintain the safety and regulatory standards of the aviation industry.





Several countries have regulatory agencies responsible for ensuring the safety standards of aviation. For example, the safety regulation division of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) oversees the regulatory functions related to certifying and registering aircraft engine components and services, licensing individuals and organizations involved in component maintenance, and supervising aircraft engine operating standards. This division also conducts audits and inspections of airports, airport vendors, and inflight service providers.





On a global scale, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has established rules that must be universally followed. These regulations are essential for maintaining the safety of aircraft operations and mitigating risks associated with faulty components. All aircraft systems and components must meet the regulatory standards set by the ICAO to ensure adherence to safety requirements. Hence, such factors are anticipated to restrain industry growth over the forecast period.





Segments Covered in the Report





Engine Type



• Turboprop



• Turbofan



• Turboshaft



• Piston Engine



• Turbojet





Component



• Compressor



• Turbine



• Gearbox



• Exhaust System



• Fuel System



• Others





Aircraft Type



• Commercial Aviation



• General Aviation



• Military Aviation





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• Japan



• China



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Aircraft Engine Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Barnes Group Inc.



• CFM International



• Collins Aerospace



• GE Aerospace



• Honeywell International, Inc.



• IHI Corp.



• Lycoming Engines



• Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd,



• MTU Aero Engines AG



• Pratt and Whitney (Subsidiary of Raytheon)



• Rolls-Royce plc



• Rostec



• Safran



• Textron Inc.



• UEC-Aviadvigatel





Overall world revenue for Aircraft Engine Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$74.0 billion in 2023. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033.





