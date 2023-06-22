New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Radome Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469868/?utm_source=GNW





Increasing Occurrences of Asymmetric Warfare



Asymmetric warfare is defined as a type of conflict in which contending groups or states have unequal military might and weaker adversaries deploy modern weaponry and methods to exploit their adversary’s flaws. Asymmetric warfare has increased substantially around the globe in the last decade as a result of political turbulence, social, economic, and socio-cultural reasons. Because fighter aircrafts provide ballistic and blast attack protection, the growth in asymmetric warfare has prompted government bodies to implement self-security and defensive methods against terrorist or insurgent strikes.





Radomes are protective shells that cover radar, navigation, and satellite antennas installed on airplanes in airborne systems. Weather, communications, and navigation systems in both military and commercial applications, as well as detection, fire-control, jamming, and other electronic warfare systems found in military aircraft, all rely on these systems to work well. Radomes are frequently used as the nose cone of aircraft and may also be found on the fuselage’s dorsal surface, side, or belly, as well as the tail or wingtips.





Stringent Regulations Regarding Safe Operations



The RTCA has evaluated its guiding standards for the testing of commercial aircraft radomes in recent years, making significant revisions to its criteria and tightening the accuracy requirements in the testing of repaired radomes. The industry has embraced these regulatory reforms, but since the adoption of the RTCA-DO-213A, testing methodologies and equipment have been pushed to keep up with the changes. Simultaneously, the marketplace’s logistical expectations, like those of many other industries, have shifted in favor of time efficiency and the use of less space.





Forecasts to 2033 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects



• In addition to revenue forecasting to 2033, our new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.



• You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.



• Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints, and challenges), porters five forces analysis, PEST analysis, and recent developments.





Segments Covered in the Report





Material Outlook



• Glass-Fibre



• PVC



• PE



• PTFE



• Quartz



• Others





Application Outlook



• Ground



- Radio Antennas



- Airborne Traffic Control



- Others



• Airborne



- Military Aircraft



- Commercial and Business Aircraft



• Shipboard



- Military Shipboard



- Commercial Shipboard





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 21 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Italy



• Spain



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Southeast Asia



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Argentina



• Mexico



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





Middle East and Africa



• GCC



• South Africa



• Iran



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Radome Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Astronics Corporation



• BAE Systems



• Boeing



• Comtech Technologies Inc.



• CPI International



• General Dynamics Corporation



• Kitsap Composites



• Lockheed Martin



• Lufthansa Technik



• Meggitt PLC



• NORDAM Group, Inc.



• Northrop Grumman Corp.



• Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics



• Starwin Industries



• Teledyne FLIR LLC





