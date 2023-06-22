New York, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Dental Infections Control Market Report 2023-2033" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06469867/?utm_source=GNW





Rising Prevalence of Dental Issues and Evolving Regulatory Standards Fueling Market Growth



Key driving factors propelling the dental infection control market encompasses an increase in dental procedures owing to the rising prevalence of dental issues, aesthetic consciousness, and the transformation of regulatory standards. In the face of a global rise in dental problems such as root canal infections, cavities, and periodontal diseases, there has been a significant surge in the demand for dental infection control products. Initiatives by governments to ensure adequate dental care, particularly for vulnerable groups, further amplify this demand. The trend towards aesthetic dentistry, driven by societal emphasis on physical appearance, has led to an increase in the requirement for stringent sterilization protocols, thereby further boosting the market.





Simultaneously, with an aging global population, the need for high-quality dental infection control has escalated. Older individuals typically face more dental issues, necessitating professional treatment and further stimulating the demand for dental infection control products.





Post-COVID-19, the transformation of regulations and standards has notably accelerated the dental infection control market’s growth. Regulatory bodies such as the American Dental Association (ADA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have introduced new infection control regulations, mandating the use of advanced sterilization procedures and PPE in all dental practices. This shift has resulted in a remarkable surge in the demand for high-standard infection control products. As the world navigates the post-pandemic era, these factors collectively promise to continue fueling market growth.





Shortage of Trained Professionals and Resistance Adoption of New Technologies Could Impede Market Expansion



The dental infection control market is likely to face certain headwinds, including a lack of trained professionals and resistance to the adoption of new technologies. The effective usage of dental infection control products requires specific skills and knowledge, especially when dealing with sophisticated equipment and processes for infection control. A shortage of trained professionals can lead to less stringent infection control practices, negatively affecting the demand for such products. Simultaneously, resistance to adopting new technologies is another major hindrance to market growth. Many dental practices, particularly smaller ones, are often reluctant to invest in advanced infection control technologies due to concerns about costs and the need for specialized training. This resistance is not limited to any region but is a widespread issue, leading to the continued use of less effective but more familiar infection control methods. Counteracting this resistance will require companies to offer comprehensive training and demonstrate the long-term cost-effectiveness of these advanced products.





Segments Covered in the Report





By Product Type



• Equipment



- Ultrasonic Cleaning Units



- Sterilization Equipment



- Other Equipment



• Consumables and Single-Use Products



- Dental Unit Waterline (DUWL) Management Products



- Saliva Ejectors



- Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)



- Cleaning and Sterilization Consumables



- Other Consumables





By End-User



• Hospitals



• Dental Clinics



• Dental Laboratories



• Other End-Users





In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 23 leading national markets:





North America



• U.S.



• Canada





Europe



• Germany



• UK



• France



• Spain



• Italy



• Russia



• Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific



• China



• Japan



• India



• Australia



• South Korea



• Rest of Asia Pacific





Latin America



• Brazil



• Mexico



• Argentina



• Colombia



• Rest of Latin America





MEA



• GCC



• South Africa



• Rest of MEA





The report also includes profiles and for some of the leading companies in the Dental Infection Control Market, 2023 to 2033, with a focus on this segment of these companies’ operations.





Leading companies and the potential for market growth



• Envista



• Dentsply Sirona



• GC Orthodontics



• Henry Schein



• 3M



• Coltene



• Patterson Companies



• Medicom



• Steris Corporation



• DENTALEZ, Inc





Overall global revenue for Dental Infection Control Market, 2023 to 2033 in terms of value the market will surpass US$ 1,838.5 million in 2023, our work calculates. We predict strong revenue growth through to 2033. Our work identifies which organizations hold the greatest potential. Discover their capabilities, progress, and commercial prospects, helping you stay ahead.





