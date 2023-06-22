FXGT.com Adds MetaTrader 4 to its Trading Platform Offering

NEW YORK, NY, June 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXGT.com, a leading online forex and CFD broker, has announced the addition of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform to its trading platform offering.





Available on desktop, mobile and tablet devices, MT4 is one of the most popular trading platforms in the world, with a user-friendly interface that is suited to traders of all experience levels.

The official launch of MT4 on FXGT.com serves as the latest addition to its platform suite alongside MetaTrader 5 (MT5) and provides traders with even more flexibility and choice.

It represents another key milestone for FXGT.com, following on from the recent refresh of the company's brand, which saw the successful introduction of an updated logo, tagline, and website.

"MT4 is one of the most popular forex trading platforms amongst traders, and we are excited to be able to offer it to our clients," said Constantinos Pavlides, CMO at FXGT.com.

"It will sufficiently complement our MT5 offering, which allows us to welcome all types of traders and expert advisors and deliver on our promise to empower a range of different trading choices and strategies. Ultimately, we are committed to providing traders with the best possible trading experience," said Pavlides.

MT4 remains the dominant platform in specific geographic regions of the world and is very popular in certain market segments and strategies. The inclusion of MT4 as part of its platform selection, therefore, fulfils FXGT.com's "Any Trade, Any Strategy" tagline, whilst cementing its status as a truly global broker.

For more information about the suite of trading platforms available on FXGT.com, please click here.

About FXGT.com

FXGT.com is an established, award-winning, fully regulated, and licensed online broker. It operates in markets across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia, with a growing presence in other regions, serving clients worldwide.

It is fully authorized and regulated by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA), the South African Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and the Vanuatu Financial Services Commission (VFSC).

It offers choice to traders through a wide range of tradable asset classes and instruments, with reliable and fast execution, across a broad selection of account types on the MT4 and MT5 trading platforms.

Moreover, FXGT.com presents an impressive array of trading tools, market insights, technical analysis, and much more to clients, who can also benefit from accessing attractive and generous promotions, including Welcome, Loyalty, and No Deposit bonuses, depending on the country/region.

Lastly, the brand has a reputation for ensuring the strong protection and security of funds by keeping clients' funds separate. FXGT.com is a regulated broker that is licensed by the FSA, FSCA, and VFSC, and is trusted by traders worldwide for its robust risk management policies and procedures, which includes allowing anytime withdrawals from clients' accounts.

